12.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
GEON Performance Solutions Achieves Great Place to Work Recognition Globally Second Year in a Row

WESTLAKE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / GEON® Performance Solutions, a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions, announced today that it received Great Place To Work® (GPTW) certifications for its USA, Canada, Mexico and China locations. Since partnering with GPTW in 2021, GEON's cultural and sustainability vision is to achieve this recognition each year.

Great Place To Work Certified in USA, Canada, Mexico and China

GPTW asks employees to quantify and benchmark their experience, workplace culture and leadership behaviors which are proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We are thrilled to receive Great Place To Work recognition in all four countries in which we operate for two consecutive years. Great Place To Work companies are evaluated against top employers globally, so this is a testament that our journey to cultural excellence is on the right track," said GEON Chief Executive Officer Tracy Garrison. "We believe leaders in the marketplace must also be leaders in the workplace. To do this, we nurture a positive work culture everywhere we operate while striving to grow in areas that still need improvement."

GEON received a 79 percent engagement rating, which exceeds the typical company by over 20 percent. GEON's score improved year-over-year in the U.S., Canada and China and held steady in Mexico. The U.S. survey included the full scope of GEON employees, including employees from Foster, LLC which GEON acquired in January of 2025.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Like the data show, achieving GPTW certification is not only a reflection of our culture, but it directly impacts our ability to retain good people who are excited to come to work each day," said GEON Chief Human Resources Officer Jerome Beguerie. "This has a direct impact on our customers and their experience with us."

About GEON Performance Solutions

GEON® Performance Solutions is a leading innovator in the development of polymer compounding solutions for a broad range of markets including building & infrastructure, consumer, industrial, transportation, and power & communications. With the acquisition of Foster, LLC, GEON has enhanced participation in the high-growth healthcare and medical device industry and builds on a portfolio of highly adaptable vinyl, polyolefin and engineered resin technologies as well as a full-service contract manufacturing business. GEON has approximately 1,200 global associates and 15 world-class manufacturing plants with headquarters in Westlake, Ohio. Learn more at www.geon.com. GEON is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a transformational private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital currently has approximately $10 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

Contact Information

Renita Anderson
Vice President, Marketing & Business Development
renita.anderson@geon.com
678-772-8953

.

SOURCE: GEON Performance Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/geon-performance-solutions-achieves-great-place-to-work-recognition-globally-second-year-1057580

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
