Vheda Health Ranks No. 662 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Vheda Health is No. 662 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Today's announcement is a milestone achievement, underscoring Vheda Health's commitment to not just improving, but transforming the health of our nation," said Shameet Luhar, CEO of Vheda Health. For more than 12 years, Vheda Health has been the leading virtual health engagement solution for health plan's seeking turnkey chronic care, behavioral health, and maternal health solutions that accelerate engagement, increase ROI, and improve health outcomes for Medicaid, Medicare, SNP, and Commercial populations.

"We are honored to be named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies," said Philip Rub, President of Vheda Health. "This recognition reflects the hard work of our team and validates the three pillars of value our solutions deliver to health plan clients every day."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22-24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is the leader in virtual health engagement for health plans supporting underserved populations. With over a decade of experience, our turnkey chronic care, behavioral health, and maternal health programs create a digital extension to health plans that delivers an outstanding 84% member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. The most trusted government payors partner with Vheda Health to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life. For more information, please visit vheda.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE: Vheda Health

