enBio Corp: enBio Appoints Ryan Kneeland as Vice President of Sales to Drive National Growth and Customer Value

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / enBio Corp, a specialized healthcare services company known for delivering gold-standard service with unmatched value, is proud to announce the appointment of Ryan Kneeland as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Ryan will lead the company's national sales strategy across all five divisions, guiding enBio's next phase of strategic expansion while reinforcing its commitment to excellence, precision, and client success.

With more than a decade of healthcare experience, Ryan has held leadership roles at Agiliti, US Med-Equip, Tenacore, and MultiMedical Systems, where he consistently exceeded performance targets through enterprise partnerships and consultative sales strategies. Before transitioning to sales, Ryan practiced nearly 10 years as a Registered Radiation Therapist, giving him a unique lens into both clinical operations and patient care-a rare perspective that shapes his deeply customer-centric approach.

"Ryan's appointment reflects our growth into new markets while staying true to what sets enBio apart-high-touch service, operational precision, and measurable value," said Arthur Zenian, CEO of enBio Corp. "In a healthcare environment where every dollar and every decision matters, our aim is clear: to be the gold standard in service-while delivering unmatched value to our partners."

"As we expand into new markets and introduce new offerings, our focus remains the same: delivering exceptional service with real-world impact," added Greg Aghamanoukian, President of enBio Corp. "Ryan's leadership helps ensure that excellence and value creation remain at the core of every client interaction."

As Vice President of Sales, Ryan will oversee national sales operations, lead team development, and work cross-functionally to align sales strategy with service delivery-ensuring clients receive seamless support from first contact through execution.

"Joining enBio was an easy decision," said Ryan Kneeland. "In a crowded market, enBio stands out by delivering what so many promise but few actually achieve-exceptional service, aligned operations, and meaningful value for healthcare providers. I'm excited to help expand that mission nationwide."

enBio's five core divisions include:

Biomedical Services for Hospitals - Full-service clinical engineering support tailored for large health systems.

Biomedical Services for Clinics & Surgical Centers - Scalable, high-value programs for outpatient, ambulatory, and specialty care providers.

Hospital Bed Repairs - Responsive, expert service for hospital beds, stretchers, and related patient transport systems.

TalentConnect (Healthcare Staffing) - Interim and permanent placements of skilled biomedical and clinical professionals.

ComplianceConnect - Support for accreditation, audit readiness, and continuous regulatory compliance.

As enBio accelerates its national growth strategy, Ryan's leadership will be instrumental in furthering the company's vision: to be the healthcare industry's most trusted, high-performance partner-combining gold-standard service with true, enduring value.

About enBio Corp

enBio Corp is a healthcare-focused service provider delivering operational excellence through five distinct service lines. With a national footprint and a precision-driven approach, enBio is known for providing value-optimized solutions to hospitals, clinics, and health systems. From regulatory compliance to biomedical service and clinical staffing, enBio partners with healthcare organizations to enhance performance, reduce risk, and raise the standard of care.

