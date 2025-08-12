Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies and Neutron Engineering Sign Strategic MOU to Deliver Next-Generation Smart City and Advanced Security Solutions

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTCID:VISM), a U.S.-based leader in advanced data analytics and cybersecurity technologies, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Maryland-based Neutron Engineering, LLC, a systems integration and technology solutions firm renowned for its expertise in high-performance computing, NOC/SOC operations, and secure infrastructure design.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate to combine Visium's TruContextTM analytics platform with Neutron's Network and Security Operations Center capabilities to deliver innovative Smart City, public safety, and critical infrastructure protection solutions to municipalities, states, and international markets.

The MOU establishes a framework for sharing Technical Task Orders (TTOs) under an anticipated Prime Contract and leveraging each company's complementary strengths to pursue new business opportunities. This partnership positions both organizations to compete for a growing range of projects in smart city infrastructure, AI-driven threat detection, and mission-critical communications.

"This partnership with Neutron Engineering is a force multiplier for Visium," said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies. "By combining our advanced analytics with Neutron's proven engineering expertise and 24/7 security operations, we can deliver scalable, data-driven solutions that transform how cities operate, protect, and serve their citizens."

Neutron Engineering brings deep technical capabilities in network engineering, high-performance data centers, virtualization, AI-powered monitoring, and cybersecurity architecture, supporting a diverse customer base from government agencies to aerospace companies.

"We are excited to partner with Visium to bring a new level of intelligence and responsiveness to the smart city and critical infrastructure markets," said Brandon Lockett, CEO of Neutron Engineering. "This collaboration will allow us to offer integrated solutions that are both technologically advanced and operationally impactful."

With global demand for integrated smart city platforms projected to exceed $1 trillion in the next decade, this partnership opens opportunities to provide end-to-end solutions - from sensor integration and AI-powered analytics to secure networks and proactive threat mitigation.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTCID:VISM) delivers AI-powered cybersecurity and IT solutions through its TruContext platform, which provides real-time risk analytics, visualization and automation to enterprises worldwide. Our mission is to simplify complex security challenges and drive better outcomes across critical infrastructures. Visium Analytics LLC, the entity party to this MOU, is a subsidiary of Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visit www.visiumtechnologies.com or our YouTube channel for more information.

About Neutron Engineering

Neutron Engineering is a technology company specializing in systems integration, network engineering, and secure infrastructure design. Neutron provides high-performance computing, AI-powered security operations, and customized technology solutions for government, commercial, and nonprofit sectors.

Contact: Mark Lucky, CEO, IR@visiumtechnologies.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "framework," "potential," "explore," and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. The MOU described herein is non-binding and any future collaboration is subject to the execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, regulatory approvals, and securing adequate financing. These factors include, but are not limited to, those factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/visium-technologies-and-neutron-engineering-sign-strategic-mou-to-1059006