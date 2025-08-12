Anzeige
12.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
CorporateCARE Solutions, Inc.: CorporateCARE Solutions' H1 Revenue Nearly Doubles, Unveils Platform Upgrade Driving the 'Uberization' of Backup Care

Next-gen platform connects employees, employers, and a fully integrated care network - delivering real-time access, seamless coordination, and Pay-As-You-Go flexibility.

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / CorporateCARE Solutions (CCS), a leader in Backup Care and family support benefits, today announced exceptional first-half 2025 revenue growth alongside sweeping platform enhancements designed to scale delivery, boost user experience, and raise the bar for what employers should expect from a care benefit.

The newly upgraded CorporateCARE Solutions platform reflects the next evolution in Backup Care - connecting all players in the care ecosystem with the simplicity and efficiency of an on-demand model. From employees to employers to a fully integrated provider network already loaded into the system, the platform enables real-time access, faster coordination, and seamless reimbursement - without the friction.

"This isn't just a better user interface - it's the infrastructure for the future of care delivery," said Sharon Lurtsema, CEO and founder of CorporateCARE Solutions. "We've built the connective tissue between working families, HR teams, and a national care network. This is the 'Uberization' of Backup Care - and it's working."

Unlike traditional providers that rely on fragmented networks or manual processes, CorporateCARE Solutions offers a dynamic platform that enables families to access vetted providers or use their own, all while maintaining full transparency and flexibility. With real-time tracking, Pay-As-You-Go pricing, and an intuitive employee experience supported by powerful employer dashboards, CorporateCARE Solutions turns Backup Care from a reactive support into a strategic advantage.

First-half revenue growth reflects rapid adoption of CorporateCARE Solutions' core services - including Backup Child Care, Adult Care, Pet Care, Tutoring Support, and MyLife Concierge - across a broad range of sectors, fueled by industry-leading technology.

About CorporateCARE Solutions
CorporateCARE Solutions partners with employers to reduce absenteeism, increase productivity, and support employees across all life stages. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, CorporateCARE Solutions is recognized for its award-winning technology, Pay-As-You-Go flexibility, and high-touch client experience.

Learn more at www.corporateCAREsolutions.com

Media Contacts:
CorporateCARE Solutions
Angie Vega
Admin@corporateCAREsolutions.com

To speak with CEO Sharon Lurtsema or learn more, please get in touch.

SOURCE: CorporateCARE Solutions, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/corporatecare-solutions-h1-revenue-nearly-doubles-unveils-platfo-1059503

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
