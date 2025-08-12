CorporateCARE Solutions, Inc.: CorporateCARE Solutions' H1 Revenue Nearly Doubles, Unveils Platform Upgrade Driving the 'Uberization' of Backup Care

Next-gen platform connects employees, employers, and a fully integrated care network - delivering real-time access, seamless coordination, and Pay-As-You-Go flexibility.

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / CorporateCARE Solutions (CCS), a leader in Backup Care and family support benefits, today announced exceptional first-half 2025 revenue growth alongside sweeping platform enhancements designed to scale delivery, boost user experience, and raise the bar for what employers should expect from a care benefit.

The newly upgraded CorporateCARE Solutions platform reflects the next evolution in Backup Care - connecting all players in the care ecosystem with the simplicity and efficiency of an on-demand model. From employees to employers to a fully integrated provider network already loaded into the system, the platform enables real-time access, faster coordination, and seamless reimbursement - without the friction.

"This isn't just a better user interface - it's the infrastructure for the future of care delivery," said Sharon Lurtsema, CEO and founder of CorporateCARE Solutions. "We've built the connective tissue between working families, HR teams, and a national care network. This is the 'Uberization' of Backup Care - and it's working."

Unlike traditional providers that rely on fragmented networks or manual processes, CorporateCARE Solutions offers a dynamic platform that enables families to access vetted providers or use their own, all while maintaining full transparency and flexibility. With real-time tracking, Pay-As-You-Go pricing, and an intuitive employee experience supported by powerful employer dashboards, CorporateCARE Solutions turns Backup Care from a reactive support into a strategic advantage.

First-half revenue growth reflects rapid adoption of CorporateCARE Solutions' core services - including Backup Child Care, Adult Care, Pet Care, Tutoring Support, and MyLife Concierge - across a broad range of sectors, fueled by industry-leading technology.

