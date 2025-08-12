Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2026 First Quarter

Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Highlights
Operating income increased to $959,000, from an operating loss of $829,000.
Net income increased to $324,000 from a net loss of $1.4 million in the prior year quarter.
Gross profit increased 31.2 percent to $6.1 million, from $4.6 million in the prior year quarter.
Gross margin improved 410 basis points to 15.4 percent, from 11.3 percent in the prior year quarter.
Outlook
Revenue for the fiscal 2026 second quarter is expected to be approximately $40 million-$42 million.
Gross margin goal for fiscal 2026 second quarter is expected to be approximately 15-16 percent.
FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended June 30, 2025.
"Our fiscal first quarter performance reflects growing customer demand, as companies continue to seek alternative manufacturing partners and diversify away from China and Southeast Asia," said Sam Choi, Jerash's chairman and chief executive officer. "We also enhanced operating efficiency through reduced logistics costs and minimal need for overtime, supported by better production planning. Another key factor for the positive performance was the return to routing import raw material shipments through Aqaba Port in Jordan, with shorter lead times and lower transportation costs than the alternative routes we had to use while shipping through the disrupted Red Sea.
"I am pleased to report that we have successfully completed production of the first phase of a major initial order from one of the largest U.S.-based multinational and omnichannel retailers, through our strategic collaboration with Hansoll Textile. Shipments are scheduled to begin in September and continue through February 2026. We continue to seek further collaborations that create mutual value and strengthen long-term partnerships.
"As previously announced, the expansion of our existing manufacturing facilities was completed in June 2025, and we are currently onboarding additional workers to support an approximate 15 percent increase in production capacity. The added capacity is expected to begin contributing to Jerash's performance starting in the second fiscal quarter.
"Our facilities are fully booked through February 2026. While this is an exciting time for Jerash, we remain vigilant about the potential impacts of recent tariff changes and the ongoing geopolitical instability in the region, as we plan for additional expansion opportunities," Choi added.
Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results
Revenue for the fiscal 2026 first quarter was $39.6 million, compared with $40.9 million in the same quarter last year. The slight decline in revenue was primarily caused by some customer shipments being redirected to Aqaba Port in Jordan in order to avoid disruptions at Haifa Port in Israel, which began in late June 2025 and delayed shipments on several orders.
Gross profit increased by 31.2 percent to $6.1 million for the fiscal 2026 first quarter, from $4.6 million in the same quarter last year. Gross profit margin for the quarter increased to 15.4 percent, from 11.3 percent in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by improved logistics and production planning, with the resumption of import sea routes through Aqaba Port, which provides shorter lead times and lower transportation costs.
Operating expenses totaled $5.1 million in the fiscal 2026 first quarter, compared with $5.5 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower stock-based compensation expenses and lower expenses on repair and maintenance.
Operating income increased to $959,000 in the fiscal 2026 first quarter, from an operating loss of $829,000 in the same period last year. The improvement was mainly attributable to reduced import logistics costs, decreased overtime due to improved logistics and production planning, lower stock-based compensation expenses, and reduced spending on repairs and maintenance.
Total other expenses were $307,000 in the fiscal 2026 first quarter, compared with $426,000 in the same quarter last year. This was primarily due to lower interest rates and a decline in supply chain financing program usage.
Income tax expenses were $329,000 in the fiscal 2026 first quarter, compared with $112,000 in the prior year quarter.
Net income increased to $324,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the fiscal 2026 first quarter, compared with a net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Comprehensive profit attributable to the Company's common stockholders totaled $328,000 in the fiscal 2026 first quarter, versus a comprehensive loss of $1.3 million in the same period last year.
Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, and Dividends
Cash and restricted cash totaled $7.5 million, and net working capital was $34.6 million as of June 30, 2025. Cash was reduced at quarter-end due to orders shipping later than expected and payments not received until the start of the following quarter.
On August 8, 2025, Jerash's board of directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock, payable on August 29, 2025 to stockholders of record as of August 22, 2025.
Conference Call
Jerash Holdings will host an investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2026 first quarter results today, August 12, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Phone: 888-506-0062 (domestic); 973-528-0011 (international)
Conference ID: 456828
A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.
About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as DKNY and Nautica), Acushnet Holdings Corp (which owns the brand FootJoy), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, Jerash's current views with respect to future events and its financial forecasts, and expansion of the customer base among high-profile global brands, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.
(tables below)
JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(LOSS) (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Revenue, net
$
39,629,308
$
40,935,716
Cost of goods sold
33,540,428
36,295,845
Gross Profit
6,088,880
4,639,871
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
4,907,215
4,999,744
Stock-based compensation expenses
222,669
468,935
Total Operating Expenses
5,129,884
5,468,679
Income (Loss) from Operations
958,996
(828,808
)
Other Income (Expenses):
Interest expenses
(355,848
)
(480,203
)
Other income, net
49,314
54,035
Total other expenses, net
(306,534
)
(426,168
)
Net profit (loss) before provision for income taxes
652,462
(1,254,976
)
Income tax expenses
328,832
111,721
Net profit (loss)
323,630
(1,366,697
)
Net (profit) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(4,954
)
21,481
Net profit (loss) attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders
$
318,676
$
(1,345,216
)
Net profit (loss)
$
323,630
$
(1,366,697
)
Other Comprehensive Income:
Foreign currency translation gain
9,564
8,913
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
333,194
(1,357,784
)
Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(4,954
)
21,481
Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders
$
328,240
$
(1,336,303
)
Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders:
Basic and diluted
$
0.03
$
(0.11
)
Weighted Average Number of Shares
Basic
12,699,940
12,294,840
Diluted
12,699,940
12,294,840
Dividend per share
$
0.05
$
0.05
JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
March 31,
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash
$
5,796,830
$
13,346,791
Accounts receivable, net
9,979,463
3,076,074
Inventories
27,317,026
27,704,829
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,285,600
3,648,321
Advance to suppliers, net
6,983,612
6,644,194
Total Current Assets
53,362,531
54,420,209
Restricted cash - non-current
1,704,794
1,717,248
Long-term deposits
547,383
464,934
Property, plant, and equipment, net
24,912,364
25,023,681
Goodwill
499,282
499,282
Operating lease right of use assets
712,723
850,172
Total Assets
$
81,739,077
$
82,975,526
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Credit facilities
$
4,768,749
$
4,512,462
Accounts payable
6,178,130
6,507,308
Accrued expenses
3,655,643
4,342,436
Income tax payable - current
1,414,329
1,305,386
Uncertain tax provision
175,290
175,290
Other payables
1,600,743
2,149,185
Deferred revenue
622,099
487,004
Operating lease liabilities - current
336,886
339,699
Total Current Liabilities
18,751,869
19,818,770
Deferred tax liabilities, net
120
120
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
197,113
287,527
Total Liabilities
18,949,102
20,106,417
Equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 12,939,418 shares issued, and 12,699,940 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively
12,939
12,939
Additional paid-in capital
25,897,504
25,674,835
Treasury stock, 239,478 shares
(1,169,046
)
(1,169,046
)
Statutory reserve
413,821
413,821
Retained earnings
38,080,580
38,396,901
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(503,558
)
(513,122
)
Total Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Stockholders' Equity
62,732,240
62,816,328
Noncontrolling interest
57,735
52,781
Total Equity
62,789,975
62,869,109
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
81,739,077
$
82,975,526
JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit (loss)
$
323,630
$
(1,366,697
)
Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
743,787
612,759
Stock-based compensation expenses
222,669
468,935
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
138,516
150,008
Changes in operating assets:
Accounts receivable
(6,903,389
)
(3,983,251
)
Inventories
387,804
6,513,887
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
362,723
(235,028
)
Advance to suppliers
(339,418
)
(80,762
)
Changes in operating liabilities:
Accounts payable
(329,178
)
(3,040,398
)
Accrued expenses
(686,793
)
(749,942
)
Other payables
(548,442
)
65,232
Deferred revenue
135,095
235,827
Operating lease liabilities
(94,294
)
(176,069
)
Income tax payable
108,775
(615,449
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(6,478,515
)
(2,200,948
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(464,890
)
(130,271
)
Payments for construction of properties
-
(15,150
)
Payment for long-term deposits
(250,029
)
(241,544
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(714,919
)
(386,965
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividend payment
(634,997
)
(614,742
)
Repayment from short-term loan
(4,723,477
)
(3,435,297
)
Proceeds from short-term loan
4,979,764
5,566,040
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(378,710
)
1,516,001
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
9,729
8,917
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
(7,562,415
)
(1,062,995
)
CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
15,064,039
14,036,867
CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD
$
7,501,624
$
12,973,872
CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD
$
7,501,624
$
12,973,872
LESS: NON-CURRENT RESTRICTED CASH
1,704,794
1,607,644
CASH, END OF THE PERIOD
$
5,796,830
$
11,366,228
Supplemental disclosure information:
Cash paid for interest
$
355,848
$
480,203
Income tax paid
$
219,889
$
726,177
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Equipment obtained by utilizing long-term deposit
$
165,841
$
44,215
Operating lease right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
$
-
$
67,512
