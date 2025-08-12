Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JPKD | ISIN: US47632P1012 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.08.25 | 17:24
3,270 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2026 First Quarter

Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Highlights

  • Operating income increased to $959,000, from an operating loss of $829,000.

  • Net income increased to $324,000 from a net loss of $1.4 million in the prior year quarter.

  • Gross profit increased 31.2 percent to $6.1 million, from $4.6 million in the prior year quarter.

  • Gross margin improved 410 basis points to 15.4 percent, from 11.3 percent in the prior year quarter.

Outlook

  • Revenue for the fiscal 2026 second quarter is expected to be approximately $40 million-$42 million.

  • Gross margin goal for fiscal 2026 second quarter is expected to be approximately 15-16 percent.

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Our fiscal first quarter performance reflects growing customer demand, as companies continue to seek alternative manufacturing partners and diversify away from China and Southeast Asia," said Sam Choi, Jerash's chairman and chief executive officer. "We also enhanced operating efficiency through reduced logistics costs and minimal need for overtime, supported by better production planning. Another key factor for the positive performance was the return to routing import raw material shipments through Aqaba Port in Jordan, with shorter lead times and lower transportation costs than the alternative routes we had to use while shipping through the disrupted Red Sea.

"I am pleased to report that we have successfully completed production of the first phase of a major initial order from one of the largest U.S.-based multinational and omnichannel retailers, through our strategic collaboration with Hansoll Textile. Shipments are scheduled to begin in September and continue through February 2026. We continue to seek further collaborations that create mutual value and strengthen long-term partnerships.

"As previously announced, the expansion of our existing manufacturing facilities was completed in June 2025, and we are currently onboarding additional workers to support an approximate 15 percent increase in production capacity. The added capacity is expected to begin contributing to Jerash's performance starting in the second fiscal quarter.

"Our facilities are fully booked through February 2026. While this is an exciting time for Jerash, we remain vigilant about the potential impacts of recent tariff changes and the ongoing geopolitical instability in the region, as we plan for additional expansion opportunities," Choi added.

Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

Revenue for the fiscal 2026 first quarter was $39.6 million, compared with $40.9 million in the same quarter last year. The slight decline in revenue was primarily caused by some customer shipments being redirected to Aqaba Port in Jordan in order to avoid disruptions at Haifa Port in Israel, which began in late June 2025 and delayed shipments on several orders.

Gross profit increased by 31.2 percent to $6.1 million for the fiscal 2026 first quarter, from $4.6 million in the same quarter last year. Gross profit margin for the quarter increased to 15.4 percent, from 11.3 percent in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by improved logistics and production planning, with the resumption of import sea routes through Aqaba Port, which provides shorter lead times and lower transportation costs.

Operating expenses totaled $5.1 million in the fiscal 2026 first quarter, compared with $5.5 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower stock-based compensation expenses and lower expenses on repair and maintenance.

Operating income increased to $959,000 in the fiscal 2026 first quarter, from an operating loss of $829,000 in the same period last year. The improvement was mainly attributable to reduced import logistics costs, decreased overtime due to improved logistics and production planning, lower stock-based compensation expenses, and reduced spending on repairs and maintenance.

Total other expenses were $307,000 in the fiscal 2026 first quarter, compared with $426,000 in the same quarter last year. This was primarily due to lower interest rates and a decline in supply chain financing program usage.

Income tax expenses were $329,000 in the fiscal 2026 first quarter, compared with $112,000 in the prior year quarter.

Net income increased to $324,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the fiscal 2026 first quarter, compared with a net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Comprehensive profit attributable to the Company's common stockholders totaled $328,000 in the fiscal 2026 first quarter, versus a comprehensive loss of $1.3 million in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, and Dividends

Cash and restricted cash totaled $7.5 million, and net working capital was $34.6 million as of June 30, 2025. Cash was reduced at quarter-end due to orders shipping later than expected and payments not received until the start of the following quarter.

On August 8, 2025, Jerash's board of directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock, payable on August 29, 2025 to stockholders of record as of August 22, 2025.

Conference Call

Jerash Holdings will host an investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2026 first quarter results today, August 12, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Phone: 888-506-0062 (domestic); 973-528-0011 (international)
Conference ID: 456828

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as DKNY and Nautica), Acushnet Holdings Corp (which owns the brand FootJoy), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, Jerash's current views with respect to future events and its financial forecasts, and expansion of the customer base among high-profile global brands, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Contact:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980; jlin@pondel.com

# # #
(tables below)

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(LOSS) (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Revenue, net

$

39,629,308

$

40,935,716

Cost of goods sold

33,540,428

36,295,845

Gross Profit

6,088,880

4,639,871

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

4,907,215

4,999,744

Stock-based compensation expenses

222,669

468,935

Total Operating Expenses

5,129,884

5,468,679

Income (Loss) from Operations

958,996

(828,808

)

Other Income (Expenses):

Interest expenses

(355,848

)

(480,203

)

Other income, net

49,314

54,035

Total other expenses, net

(306,534

)

(426,168

)

Net profit (loss) before provision for income taxes

652,462

(1,254,976

)

Income tax expenses

328,832

111,721

Net profit (loss)

323,630

(1,366,697

)

Net (profit) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(4,954

)

21,481

Net profit (loss) attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders

$

318,676

$

(1,345,216

)

Net profit (loss)

$

323,630

$

(1,366,697

)

Other Comprehensive Income:

Foreign currency translation gain

9,564

8,913

Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)

333,194

(1,357,784

)

Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(4,954

)

21,481

Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders

$

328,240

$

(1,336,303

)

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders:

Basic and diluted

$

0.03

$

(0.11

)

Weighted Average Number of Shares

Basic

12,699,940

12,294,840

Diluted

12,699,940

12,294,840

Dividend per share

$

0.05

$

0.05

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash

$

5,796,830

$

13,346,791

Accounts receivable, net

9,979,463

3,076,074

Inventories

27,317,026

27,704,829

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,285,600

3,648,321

Advance to suppliers, net

6,983,612

6,644,194

Total Current Assets

53,362,531

54,420,209

Restricted cash - non-current

1,704,794

1,717,248

Long-term deposits

547,383

464,934

Property, plant, and equipment, net

24,912,364

25,023,681

Goodwill

499,282

499,282

Operating lease right of use assets

712,723

850,172

Total Assets

$

81,739,077

$

82,975,526

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Credit facilities

$

4,768,749

$

4,512,462

Accounts payable

6,178,130

6,507,308

Accrued expenses

3,655,643

4,342,436

Income tax payable - current

1,414,329

1,305,386

Uncertain tax provision

175,290

175,290

Other payables

1,600,743

2,149,185

Deferred revenue

622,099

487,004

Operating lease liabilities - current

336,886

339,699

Total Current Liabilities

18,751,869

19,818,770

Deferred tax liabilities, net

120

120

Operating lease liabilities - non-current

197,113

287,527

Total Liabilities

18,949,102

20,106,417

Equity

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 12,939,418 shares issued, and 12,699,940 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively

12,939

12,939

Additional paid-in capital

25,897,504

25,674,835

Treasury stock, 239,478 shares

(1,169,046

)

(1,169,046

)

Statutory reserve

413,821

413,821

Retained earnings

38,080,580

38,396,901

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(503,558

)

(513,122

)

Total Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Stockholders' Equity

62,732,240

62,816,328

Noncontrolling interest

57,735

52,781

Total Equity

62,789,975

62,869,109

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

81,739,077

$

82,975,526

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net profit (loss)

$

323,630

$

(1,366,697

)

Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation

743,787

612,759

Stock-based compensation expenses

222,669

468,935

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

138,516

150,008

Changes in operating assets:

Accounts receivable

(6,903,389

)

(3,983,251

)

Inventories

387,804

6,513,887

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

362,723

(235,028

)

Advance to suppliers

(339,418

)

(80,762

)

Changes in operating liabilities:

Accounts payable

(329,178

)

(3,040,398

)

Accrued expenses

(686,793

)

(749,942

)

Other payables

(548,442

)

65,232

Deferred revenue

135,095

235,827

Operating lease liabilities

(94,294

)

(176,069

)

Income tax payable

108,775

(615,449

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(6,478,515

)

(2,200,948

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(464,890

)

(130,271

)

Payments for construction of properties

-

(15,150

)

Payment for long-term deposits

(250,029

)

(241,544

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(714,919

)

(386,965

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividend payment

(634,997

)

(614,742

)

Repayment from short-term loan

(4,723,477

)

(3,435,297

)

Proceeds from short-term loan

4,979,764

5,566,040

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(378,710

)

1,516,001

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

9,729

8,917

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

(7,562,415

)

(1,062,995

)

CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

15,064,039

14,036,867

CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD

$

7,501,624

$

12,973,872

CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD

$

7,501,624

$

12,973,872

LESS: NON-CURRENT RESTRICTED CASH

1,704,794

1,607,644

CASH, END OF THE PERIOD

$

5,796,830

$

11,366,228

Supplemental disclosure information:

Cash paid for interest

$

355,848

$

480,203

Income tax paid

$

219,889

$

726,177

Non-cash investing and financing activities

Equipment obtained by utilizing long-term deposit

$

165,841

$

44,215

Operating lease right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$

-

$

67,512

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jerash-holdings-reports-financial-results-for-fiscal-2026-first-quarte-1059504

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.