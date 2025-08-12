Anzeige
12.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
Diana Oganesian: New Norm Launches the World's First Personal Mind Cloud for Startup Founders and High Performers

An AI-powered space that grows with you - combining mental clarity, emotional resilience, and peak performance in one platform.

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / New Nörm, a pioneering mental performance platform, today announced the launch of its Personal Mind Cloud, designed specifically for startup founders and high performers. The platform combines cutting-edge AI with scientifically proven therapeutic methodologies to help users achieve more - without sacrificing mental stability and happiness.

New Nörm - personal mind cloud

New Nörm - personal mind cloud
AI-powered personal mind cloud

In New Nörm, users can speak freely - about work or personal life, challenges or growth goals. The platform listens, understands, and responds based on each user's unique psychology, personality, and situation. Over time, it builds a Mind Graph - a living map of the user's thoughts, insights, and experiences - and stores them in a secure, evolving Mind Cloud. This includes journals, therapy or coaching notes, mental breakthroughs, and even meeting summaries, giving users instant access to their own most valuable asset: their mind.

"In the startup world, mental clarity isn't a luxury - it's a competitive advantage," said Diana Oganesian, Co-Founder & CEO of New Nörm. "New Nörm was built for people who play at the highest level but also carry the highest mental load. We give them a private, always-available space to think, process, and perform."

New Nörm is model-agnostic, meaning it evolves as AI technology advances. The platform is designed to avoid generic chatbot limitations by integrating the proprietary Human Memory Database Engine (HMDE) - ensuring context accuracy and personalized responses that grow more intelligent over time.

The product is now available in open beta at www.newnorm.app for founders, executives, and high-performance professionals looking to elevate both their results and well-being.

Contact Information:

Diana Oganesian
Co-Founder & CEO
diana@newnorm.app
(818)2667000

.

SOURCE: Diana Oganesian



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-norm-launches-the-worlds-first-personal-mind-cloud-for-start-1059589

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
