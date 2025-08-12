Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company"), a leading explorer in Canada's North, announces the completion of the pre-drilling Phase I Surface Exploration Program at its projects located in the High Lake Belt, West Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut (Figure 1).

Blue Star's field-based surface exploration program was initiated in June 2025 and consisted of work efforts to move targets toward drill-readiness. Additional geophysical surveys were conducted to assess under-evaluated areas and resolve targets at lower levels of confidence in the target pipeline and develop potential new targets.

Highlights:

Nutaaq Zone sampling returned 597 and 134 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") in visible gold-bearing quartz veining

Sampling returned 12.2 and 6.64 g/t Au at the Alone vein (~500 metres southeast in the Nutaaq Zone)

Samples along the up-dip projection of the Axis Zone Induced Polarization anomaly returned 19.4, 18.8, 10.9, and 7.68 g/t Au

Sampling at the East Limb targets returned 26.4, 17.8, 12.4, and 12.2 g/t Au

Initial sample returns for the South-Twilight target include 29.2, 17.3, 16.1, 14.6, 12.0 and 11.6 g/t Au

Blue Star's Ulu Camp is the only active airstrip-supported camp in the High Lake Belt. It has become the locus of support for activities being undertaken by West Kitikmeot Resources Corp on the proposed Grays Bay Road and Port Project, and for exploration work being undertaken by two other large landholders in the Belt.

Completed & Ongoing Field Activities

Completed - Ground-based electromagnetic surveying using the Loupe-EM system, totaling 138 line-kilometres (East Limb, Gabbro Breccia, West Lake, Contact, Bizen, and North Fold Nose)

Completed - Detailed mapping and sampling of targets within 1,000 metres of the Flood Zone deposit

Ongoing - Exposure and power-washing of surface Flood Zone mineralisation for detailed structural mapping and sampling

Ongoing - Lithogeochemical surveys to further define detailed stratigraphy and resolve priority targets

"The field results received to date provide excellent support for our drill targeting process. Broad geophysical anomalies hosting strong field sample results along with advancing geological understanding have built priority targets ready for drill testing," said Grant Ewing, CEO of Blue Star, "The strong drill targets in the vicinity of the Flood Zone deposit could have a significant impact on resource development plans in the future. The second phase of the exploration program, scheduled to commence shortly, will entail drill testing several priority targets. We are looking forward to continuing to advance our highly prospective properties to evaluate their full potential."

Discussion of Phase I of the 2025 Exploration Program

Ground-based time domain walking electromagnetics surveying known as Loupe-EM was undertaken in 2024. This season the Loupe-EM was again deployed expanding the grids to cover ~7 km2 encompassing the northern part of the Ulu Fold, the Interlake area, and the East limb. Following up on anomalies from 2024 indicated that the Loupe-EM system has the potential to identify high concentrations of sulphides associated with quartz veining, similar to the polymetallic mineralization intersected in the Nutaaq deposit area. Field evaluation located numerous gossanous quartz showings, all with variable amounts of pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite in areas of moderate to strong conductivity as indicated by the Tau response of the Loupe-EM data. Samples from the Nutaaq Zone have returned 1.16 g/t Au to 597 g/t Au (four samples). All samples from the Loupe-EM anomalies are pending (Figure 2).

Samples collected from the East Limb targets, which are not hosted in the most prospective lithology based on lithogeochemical mapping, still returned strong assay results ranging from 0.19 g/t Au to 26.4 g/t Au (eight samples). More work is needed to better understand the controls on this mineralisation.

Field review of the projected up-dip induced polarisation chargeability anomaly identified in the 2023/2024 surveys followed a trace of alteration along the interpreted Axis Zone. Sampling returned a range of results from 0.38 g/t Au to 19.4 g/t Au (seven samples) along 260 metres of strike. The higher-grade samples occur in the southeast portion of the trend which is hosted in the preferred high iron-high titanium tholeiitic basalt unit of interest. This unit is modeled as northwest plunging suggesting that the moderate grade samples in the overlying basalt may be indicative of stronger mineralisation down dip where the mineralised corridor intersects the unit down plunge.

Lithogeochemical mapping focused on the South-Twilight Zone indicates a complex folding pattern in the West limb of the Ulu Fold not observed in the East limb. The South Zone appears to occur in narrow strained alteration zones associated with quartz veining and acicular arsenopyrite hosted within both the more prospective basalt unit and the overlying basalt unit. The Twilight Zone occurs with similar alteration and mineralisation associations however it is hosted entirely within the more prospective basalt unit. Initial samples across the full zone returned values ranging from detection limit to 29.2 g/t Au (29 samples; mean 6.11 g/t Au); many sample results are pending.

An overburden-covered section of the Flood Zone has been mechanically stripped and power-washed in preparation for detailed structural mapping and channel sampling. The area is approximately 15 metres x 25 metres and is tied to outcrop exposures. The exposed mineralisation is expected to provide additional confidence in modelling mineralisation right to the bedrock surface and provide improved structural modeling of the Flood Zone.

Drill Targeting

With assay samples still pending for the Auma prospect initial drill planning has focused on Nutaaq, Central, Axis and Twilight. Targets are undergoing final prioritisation before drilling. Blue Star is expecting to complete up to 2,000 metres of drilling on high-priority targets during the current program, focused on the discovery of new significant zones of mineralisation.

Sampling, Assaying & QA/QC

Blue Star field programs collect a variety of samples; prospecting rock samples are selective by nature, channel samples are saw-cut samples from outcrop intended to be representative of the exposed mineralisation, and drill core samples are sawn in half with one half retained as core record and the other half submitted for analysis.

Blue Star samples are delivered under chain of custody to ALS Geochemistry in Yellowknife, NT for sample preparation which are then forwarded to ALS Canada Inc. in North Vancouver, BC for final analysis. Samples are prepared using code PREP-31 (crushing and pulverising) and analysed using codes Au-AA26 (50-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish) and ME-MS61 (48 element four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish). Samples returning >10 g/t Au are reanalysed under code Au-GRA22 (50-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish). Over limits for non-gold elements are ore grade four acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. The work is being conducted using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream.

Qualified Person

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Figure 1: Location Map of Blue Star's Exploration Targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/262088_24d0ff594473eb74_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Sample Location Map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/262088_24d0ff594473eb74_003full.jpg

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a mineral exploration and development company focused in Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total 300 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease), and numerous high-potential exploration targets (gold and critical minerals) occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential. The site of the future deep-water port at Grays Bay is 40 - 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Grays Bay Road passes close by the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

