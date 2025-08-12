Wirtek A/S: Revised 2025 financial expectations

Company Announcement no. 12/2025

12 August 2025

This announcement contains inside information concerning 2025 expectations

The Board of Directors for Wirtek A/S has today reviewed an updated financial prognosis for fiscal year 2025. Based on this review, the Board of Directors revises the 2025 financial expectations as follows:

Revenue for 2025 is expected in the range of DKK 64.0m - 69.0m, down from the previously announced DKK 70.0m - 75m.

EBITDA for 2025 is maintained in the range of DKK 1.0m - 5.0m.

The updated revenue guidance reflects a slower-than-anticipated recovery from the significant revenue reduction at the beginning of 2025 following the completion of a major client engagement with a Danish client (see Wirtek's Q1 2025 interim report). While new orders and increased activity with existing clients are helping close this gap, the pace of recovery will not be sufficient to meet the original revenue expectations.

Importantly, EBITDA expectations remain unchanged, supported by decisive cost optimisation measures implemented in Q2 and continued operational efficiencies. This ensures we remain on track to deliver profitability for 2025 despite the lower revenue outlook.

Wirtek publishes its Q2 2025 interim report on 13 August 2025.

Contact information

Michael Aaen, CEO, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2529 7575, E-mail: ir@wirtek.com

Niels Jernes Vej 10, 9220 Aalborg, Denmark, www.wirtek.com

Pernille Friis Andersen, HC Andersen Capital, Certified Advisor, E-mail: pernille@hcandersencapital.dk

About Wirtek

Wirtek A/S is a Danish IT Services and Solutions company delivering software development, embedded engineering, R&D, quality assurance, and testing services to clients worldwide. We specialise in key industries such as Energy, Wireless Communication, Automation & IoT, and Digitalisation, where emerging technologies drive rapid innovation. In addition, Wirtek offers a growing portfolio of proprietary solutions tailored to the Energy and IoT sectors.

At Wirtek, we prioritise long-term client relationships, with some lasting more than a decade. We believe that strong partnerships are as critical as technical excellence in achieving sustainable success. Wirtek operates from offices in Denmark, Romania, and Portugal, and has been listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen since 2006.

Ticker Code: WIRTEK (DK0060040913)