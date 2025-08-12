AAR CORP.: AAR announces acquisition of maintenance planning software provider Aerostrat, expanding capabilities of Trax subsidiary

WOOD DALE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced today it has acquired Aerostrat, a leading long-range maintenance planning software company, for a purchase price of $15 million plus contingent consideration of up to $5 million. The acquisition immediately expands the reach of AAR's software offerings and the enterprise resource planning system (ERP) capabilities of AAR's Trax subsidiary.

Aerostrat is a well-established long-range aviation maintenance planning software provider used by airlines, MROs, and cargo companies to automate complex scheduling, ensure production capacity, and simplify aircraft allocation. Aerostrat's flagship tool, Aerros, provides long-range heavy maintenance planning solutions to operators and MROs, regardless of the maintenance ERP system in use. Today, Aerros supports more than 5,000 aircraft.

Aerros is also highly complementary to Trax's ERP and line maintenance focused planning applications. Aerros will be available as part of the Trax suite of products and will also continue to be offered separately for use on all ERP platforms.

"This acquisition of Aerostrat marks an important step in AAR's strategy to advance the next generation of maintenance products and services," said Andrew Schmidt, Senior Vice President of AAR Digital Services and President of Trax. "By bringing Aerostrat alongside Trax, we create opportunities for further integration and scope expansion for existing Trax customers as well as Aerostrat customers. We are excited about this powerful pairing of solutions."

"Since founding Aerostrat, we have always been a customer-centric company that prides itself on building reliable, quality solutions that exceed our customers' needs," said Elliot Margul, CEO of Aerostrat. "We are thrilled to be a part of AAR as they share and encourage these same values. Combining this with the opportunity to work side by side with Trax, a long-time industry leader, is a huge honor that will surely take both solutions and teams to new heights."

For more information on AAR, visit aarcorp.com, and for more information on Trax, visit trax.aero.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Trax

Trax is the premier provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products in the global aviation market and a wholly-owned subsidiary of AAR CORP. Trax products support digital signatures, paperless working, including workpacks and manuals, RFID-capability for logistics, biometric security, offline capability for its suite of mobile apps, web-based applications, and the ability for users to work anywhere with easy access to real-time information. Through its eMRO and eMobility products, Trax provides comprehensive software solutions designed to manage all aspects of aircraft maintenance. Additional information can be found at trax.aero.

About Aerostrat

Founded in 2015 by software and aviation veterans, Seattle -based Aerostrat enables air carriers to create base maintenance planning schedules and simplify aircraft allocation. Aerros, the company's powerful flagship tool, is trusted by leading air carriers to automate complex scheduling and ensure production capacity, all through an easy-to-use interface. For more information, visit aerostratsoftware.com.

This press release contains certain statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Aerostrat acquisition, including statements related to expanding the reach and scope of our digital offerings and related capabilities, advancing our maintenance products and services, and integrating the Aerostrat business with our Trax business. Such statements are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect management's expectations about future conditions. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'likely,' 'may,' 'might,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'seek,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would,' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to us, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and the anticipated benefits of the acquisition may not be realized. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond our control. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Media Team

+1-630-227-5100

[email protected]

SOURCE AAR CORP.