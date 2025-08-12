HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Ranks No. 516 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 781 Percent, This Marks HighLevel's Third Time on the List

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that HighLevel, the AI Business Operating System for sales, marketing and operations, is No. 516 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. HighLevel's 781% growth over the past three years reflects its rapid adoption by agencies, entrepreneurs and SMBs seeking to consolidate tech stacks, automate revenue growth and scale profitably using AI-powered tools built for real business outcomes.

The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful independent businesses: companies that meet stringent revenue, growth and independence criteria. HighLevel's inclusion underscores its position as one of the most influential AI innovators in the marketing technology space. By combining a robust CRM with AI agents, automation and customer engagement tools, HighLevel helps businesses work smarter, close deals faster and deliver consistent, on-brand experiences at scale. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle and Patagonia.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating inflationary pressures, a competitive hiring landscape and rapidly evolving technology trends. HighLevel's sustained momentum, earning the company its third consecutive appearance on the list, highlights its ability to not only adapt to these market conditions but to lead them. Its AI-driven platform enables customers to streamline operations, increase efficiency and compete at a higher level without increasing overhead, embodying the entrepreneurial resilience and forward-thinking innovation that the Inc. 5000 was designed to recognize.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm; they grew through it and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22-24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is the AI Business Operating System designed for sales, marketing and operations, all in one white-labeled platform. Powering over 2 million businesses worldwide, HighLevel enables its customers to send 1.37 billion messages, generate 194 million leads and manage 19 million conversations every month. With features like AI Employee, Conversation AI and Brand Voice AI, HighLevel delivers automation that feels human, helping users reduce costs, eliminate complexity and scale growth without sacrificing personalization.

As the #1 marketing automation platform in usage across the internet (BuiltWith, 2025), HighLevel is setting the standard for AI-powered business growth, giving agencies, entrepreneurs and SMBs the competitive edge they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving market.

