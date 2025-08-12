New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia" or the "Company") announced today that it has extended its agreement with 1502656 B.C. Ltd. ("1502656"), a consulting firm based in Surrey, BC, to provide investor relations services for an additional 12 month term in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") policies.

Pursuant to the investor relations agreement (the "IR Agreement") entered into between the Company and 1502656, 1502656 will assist the Company with investor relations strategy and tactics for improving the Company's presence within the capital markets, developing operational performance metrics that will aid investors and analysts in evaluating the Company's progress, implementing plans for presenting the Company to the financial community, assisting with investor awareness of the Customer's plans, strategy, and personnel, as they may evolve during the term of the IR Agreement, and assisting the Company in communicating appropriate information regarding such plans strategy, and personnel to the investment community. The IR Agreement commenced on February 28, 2025 and was extended on August 1, 2025 (the "Extension Date"). The Company has agreed to pay 1502656 a fee of US$700,000 for its extended services. The extension is for an additional term of 12 months.

There are no performance factors contained in the IR Agreement and 1502656 will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. 1502656 and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and neither 1502656 nor any of its principals has an interest, directly or indirectly, in any securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The IR Agreement is subject to acceptance by the Exchange.

1502656 is in the business of providing strategic digital media services, marketing (including investor awareness campaigns) and data analytical services to increase investor awareness of public issuers. 1502656 is beneficially owned by Nathan Nowak.

About MiMedia

MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer AI cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the investor relations activities to be performed by 1502656 and the approval of the Exchange of the IR Agreement. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management of MiMedia. Actual events and conditions could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting MiMedia, including risks regarding the industry in which MiMedia operates, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Additional risk factors are also set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other filings available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) under the MiMedia's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although MiMedia has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be taken as guaranteed. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information.

NEITHER THE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

