U.S. Energy Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Provides Operational Update

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG, "U.S. Energy" or the "Company"), a growth-focused energy company engaged in the development and operation of high-quality producing energy and industrial gas assets, today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"U.S. Energy delivered significant progress in the second quarter of 2025 as we advance our transformation into an integrated industrial gas company," said Ryan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Energy. "Our Montana project continues to move forward with disciplined execution across upstream development, infrastructure design, and carbon management planning. The scale and strategic location of the Kevin Dome positions us as a leader in a high-growth segment of the energy sector-one where we can generate strong economic returns while delivering meaningful local and environmental benefits."

"We have also advanced the design and planning of our initial processing facility, with construction expected to commence in the coming months. This facility is projected to deliver first revenues in the first half of 2026 from both the processing of our upstream production and carbon management initiatives. The captured CO2 stream will serve dual purposes-supporting carbon management and enabling enhanced oil recovery (EOR) on our legacy oil and gas assets-creating a vertically integrated platform that captures value across multiple segments. Our broader infrastructure is being designed to accommodate third-party volumes, positioning us for potential tolling agreements and regional expansion."

"In addition, we are pleased to release our initial third-party resource report, which confirms the vast potential of our Kevin Dome asset. Simply put, U.S. Energy controls one of the largest naturally occurring CO2 and helium deposits in the United States, with a highly strategic location capable of supplying multiple markets. With a clean capital structure and a high-margin, multi-revenue growth platform, we are executing a transformational strategy built for scalability, sustainability, and long-term shareholder value."

INDUSTRIAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT

The Company recently had an industrial gas resource report prepared by Ryder Scott for the volumes in place on its initial target development area across its Kevin Dome asset. The report concluded 1.28 billion cubic feet ("BCF") of net helium resources and 443.8 BCF of net CO2 resources, contingent upon economics and future development. The gas concentrations used for the report were 0.4% - 0.5% helium and 84% - 85% CO2, reflecting the composition of the Company's recent development activities.

Contingent Resource (1C) Gross Volumes

(BCF) Net Volumes

(BCF) Helium resource 2.3 1.3 CO2 resource 1,322.6 443.8

ADVANCING FULL-CYCLE INDUSTRIAL GAS DEVELOPMENT

The Company continues to achieve significant milestones while advancing the full-cycle development of its industrial gas assets across the Kevin Dome in Montana.

Upstream Development

Successfully drilled two additional industrial gas wells in late July, bringing the total to three high-deliverability wells in the CO2 and helium-rich Duperow Formation-all expected to deliver strong economic returns.

The three wells delivered a combined peak production rate of 12.2 MMcf/d, with premium gas composition of 0.47% helium and 85.2% CO2-a combination that underscores the exceptional quality, marketability, and revenue potential of the resource. After establishing peak output, the wells were restricted to maintain flows of approximately 8.0 MMcf/d before being strategically shut in to maximize value ahead of gathering system and infrastructure startup, setting the stage for a rapid, high-impact production ramp-up.

No additional drilling is planned for the remainder of 2025, allowing focus on monetization opportunities and infrastructure build-out, with the next phase of upstream growth targeted for 2026.

Strengthened carbon management platform with the acquisition of a Class II permitted injection well, enabling both CO2 sequestration and enhanced oil recovery opportunities.

Infrastructure Development

Advancing design for the first processing facility, targeting high-margin recovery of CO2, helium, and natural gas from existing production, with capital deployment expected to begin in Q3 2025.

Installation of the initial gathering system is scheduled to begin in Q3 and be completed by year-end, creating a direct path from wellhead to processing.

Permitting, land access, and utility interconnections are progressing in parallel to ensure seamless operational startup.

Once operational, facilities are expected to immediately generate diversified cash flow from upstream gas sales, helium recovery, and carbon management.

Carbon Management Initiatives

Achieved sustained injection of 17.0 MMcf/d across two Company-owned wells, equating to an annual sequestration capacity of ~240,000 metric tons of CO2.

Progressing near-term EOR opportunities leveraging CO2 resources and nearby, Company-owned legacy hydrocarbon assets.

Submitted an application for a new Class II injection well, with approval anticipated in August 2025.

EPA Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) plan is underway, with submission targeted for September 2025 and approval expected by Spring 2026, creating the potential to capture federal carbon credits.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

As shown in the table below, U.S. Energy remained entirely debt-free throughout the second quarter, ending the period with approximately $26.7 million in available liquidity. This strong financial position enhances our ability to pursue growth opportunities with agility and underscores our commitment to maintaining a disciplined and flexible balance sheet.

Balance as of June 30,

2025 December

31, 2024 Cash and debt balance: Total debt outstanding $ - $ - Less: Cash balance $ 6,728 $ 7,723 Net debt balance $ (6,728 ) $ (7,723 ) Liquidity: Cash balance $ 6,728 $ 7,723 Plus Credit facility availability $ 20,000 $ 20,000 Total Liquidity $ 26,728 $ 27,723

SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Company's proved developed producing ("PDP") oil and gas reserve base as of July 1, 2025 consisted of approximately 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") comprised of approximately 77% oil. The present value discounted at 10% ("PV-10") of the Company's reserves was approximately $22.3 million at SEC pricing, with assumed pricing of $70.48/bbl, $2.86/mcf, and $33.96/boe for oil, gas, and natural gas liquids, respectively.

Total hydrocarbon production for the second quarter of 2025 was approximately 48,816 BOE consisting of 69% oil production. Total oil and gas sales for the second quarter of 2025 were approximately $2.0 million, compared to $6.1 million in the same quarter of 2024. This decrease in production and revenue primarily reflects the effects of the Company's divestiture program throughout 2024 and the decline in oil pricing. Oil sales accounted for 91% of total revenue this quarter, remaining flat when compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Lease operating expenses (LOE) for the second quarter of 2025 were approximately $1.6 million, or $32.14 per Boe, compared to $3.1 million, or $27.69 per Boe, in the prior year. The overall reduction in LOE is primarily attributable to fewer producing assets as a result of our asset divestitures.

Cash general and administrative (G&A) expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were approximately $1.7 million, up slightly when compared to $1.6 million reported in the second quarter of 2024. Compensation and benefits in the second quarter decreased 30% from the same period in 2024, offset by higher consultants and professional services. These reductions to compensation and benefits reflects our streamlined corporate overhead, offset by one-time costs associated with our business development efforts in Montana which we expect to stabilize in the next two quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.2) million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company reported a net loss of $6.1 million, or a loss of $0.19 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.

ABOUT U.S. ENERGY CORP.

We are a growth company focused on the development and operation of high-quality energy and industrial gas assets in the United States through low-risk development while maintaining an attractive shareholder returns program. We are committed to being a leader in reducing our carbon footprint in the areas in which we operate. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 6,728 $ 7,723 Oil and natural gas sales receivables 567 1,298 Marketable equity securities 210 131 Other current assets 710 572 Total current assets 8,215 9,724 Oil and natural gas under full cost method and industrial gas properties: Proved oil and natural gas properties 137,114 142,029 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (114,811 ) (112,958 ) Oil and natural gas properties, net 22,303 29,071 Unevaluated industrial gas properties, not subject to amortization 19,415 9,384 Oil, natural gas and industrial gas properties, net 41,718 38,455 Other Assets: Property and equipment, net 411 660 Right-of-use asset 443 528 Other assets 206 300 Total other assets 1,060 1,488 Total assets $ 50,993 $ 49,667 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,186 $ 5,466 Accrued compensation and benefits 46 850 Revenue and royalties payable 4,532 4,836 Asset retirement obligations 800 1,000 Current lease obligation 203 196 Total current liabilities 10,767 12,348 Noncurrent liabilities: Asset retirement obligations 11,954 13,083 Long-term lease obligation, net of current portion 312 415 Total noncurrent liabilities 12,266 13,498 Total liabilities 23,033 25,846 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 245,000,000 shares authorized; 34,021,820 and 27,903,197 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 342 279 Additional paid-in capital 234,705 221,460 Accumulated deficit (207,087 ) (197,918 ) Total shareholders' equity 27,960 23,821 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 50,993 $ 49,667

U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Oil $ 1,844 $ 5,472 $ 3,615 $ 10,199 Natural gas and liquids 184 574 607 1,238 Total revenue 2,028 6,046 4,222 11,437 Operating expenses: Lease operating expenses 1,569 3,076 3,178 6,262 Gathering, transportation and treating 2 63 18 127 Production taxes 148 367 296 710 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 1,118 2,165 2,237 4,360 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 2,760 - 2,760 5,419 General and administrative expenses 2,246 2,091 4,635 4,297 Loss on sale of assets 424 - 424 - Total operating expenses 8,267 7,762 13,548 21,175 Operating loss (6,239 ) (1,716 ) (9,326 ) (9,738 ) Other income (expense): Commodity derivative loss, net - (112 ) - (1,493 ) Interest expense, net (47 ) (131 ) (95 ) (251 ) Other income, net 228 (19 ) 252 (15 ) Total other income (expense) 181 (262 ) 157 (1,759 ) Net loss before income taxes $ (6,058 ) $ (1,978 ) $ (9,169 ) $ (11,497 ) Income tax expense - 4 - (14 ) Net loss $ (6,058 ) $ (1,974 ) $ (9,169 ) $ (11,511 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 32,672,866 25,452,814 33,370,898 25,420,517 Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.19 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.45 )

U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024

(in thousands) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (9,169 ) $ (11,511 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, accretion, and amortization 2,237 4,360 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 2,760 5,419 Loss on sale of assets 424 - Total commodity derivatives losses, net - 1,493 Commodity derivative settlements received - 525 Loss (gain) on marketable equity securities (79 ) 5 Impairment and loss on real estate held for sale - 11 Amortization of debt issuance costs 45 24 Stock-based compensation 1,034 675 Right-of-use asset amortization 85 81 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Oil and natural gas sales receivable 731 434 Other assets 31 (372 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,022 ) (372 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (804 ) (265 ) Revenue and royalties payable (304 ) (34 ) Payments on operating lease liability (96 ) (89 ) Payments of asset retirement obligations - (58 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (6,126 ) 326 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of industrial gas properties (2,128 ) (2,213 ) Industrial gas capital expenditures (2,504 ) - Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (18 ) (667 ) Property and equipment expenditures (3 ) (202 ) Net proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties 144 247 Proceeds from sale of real estate assets - 139 Net cash used in investing activities (4,509 ) (2,696 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on credit facility - 2,000 Payments on insurance premium finance note - (62 ) Shares withheld to settle tax withholding obligations for restricted stock awards (346 ) (132 ) Repurchases of common stock (316 ) (564 ) Related party share repurchase (1,574 ) - Proceeds from underwritten offering 11,877 - Net cash provided by financing activities 9,641 1,242 Net decrease in cash and equivalents (995 ) (1,128 ) Cash and equivalents, beginning of period 7,723 3,351 Cash and equivalents, end of period $ 6,728 $ 2,223

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

The Company's presentation of this measure should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure, below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view this non-GAAP measure in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.