Alpaca, a self-clearing broker-dealer and brokerage infrastructure, announced today that it has been approved as a clearing member by The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, and the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC), which provides central clearing for U.S. government Treasuries and repurchase agreements.

These regulatory approvals build on Alpaca's existing clearing capabilities for U.S. equities through the DTCC and position the company as a robust multi-asset, self-clearing broker-dealer. These recent approvals pave the way for Alpaca to offer seamless access to U.S. stocks, ETFs, options, and fixed income through its proprietary, API-first brokerage infrastructure.

"Being approved as a clearing member of OCC and FICC is a pivotal moment for Alpaca. We've built and can operate a fully in-house, multi-asset clearing infrastructure from the ground up," said Yoshi Yokokawa, CEO Co-Founder of Alpaca. "This delivers lower friction, real-time operations, and seamless access to U.S. markets across equities, options, and treasuries for our partners."

With OCC and FICC memberships approved and in combination with Alpaca's existing DTCC clearing status, the company will eliminate its reliance on third-party clearing brokers across multiple asset classes. Additionally, this will provide Alpaca with full control over the trading lifecycle from execution to settlement while benefiting its global partners with greater workflow flexibility, real-time post-trade visibility, and fast trade processing.

Alpaca's combined clearing memberships with DTCC and now OCC and FICC reinforce its position as a full-stack brokerage infrastructure and FINRA-registered broker-dealer.

Earlier this year, the company launched both U.S. listed options and U.S. Treasuries offering for partners, creating new customer growth opportunities while underscoring its mission to open financial services to everyone on the planet.

Alpaca is a U.S.-headquartered self-clearing broker-dealer and brokerage infrastructure for stocks, ETFs, options, fixed income, and 24/5 trading raising over USD170 million in funding. Alpaca is backed by top-tier investors globally, including Portage Ventures, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital, Social Leverage, Horizons Ventures, Unbound, SBI Group, Derayah Financial, Elefund, and Y Combinator.

