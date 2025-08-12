The Taiwanese manufacturer has announced its WST-480BDX54-B2 Ultra Black Glass-Glass for the European market. It features an efficiency of 23. 5%. Taiwanese manufacturer Winaico has launched a new 480 W, Black Glass-Glass module in the European market. Dubbed WST-480BDX54-B2 Ultra Black Glass-Glass, the new product features all its electrical contacts on the rear side of the solar cells. "With the introduction of our new 480 W back-contact module, we are setting new standards in aesthetics, performance, and reliability," said Marc Ortmanns, Director Operations of Winaico Deutschland. "Thanks to ...

