Research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology highlights 81 unique innovations across a diverse range of research efforts and industries that have impacted PV system costs since 1970, the majority of which originate from outside the sector. Most innovations that have impacted the falling price of solar systems over the last five decades have originated from outside the solar sector, according to research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The research paper "Nature of innovations affecting photovoltaic system costs," available in the journal PLOS One, explores the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...