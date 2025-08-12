Pacific Avenue Capital Partners ("Pacific Avenue"), a leading global private equity firm focused on corporate carve-outs and other complex situations in the middle market, today announced the closing of its second fund, Pacific Avenue Fund II, with more than $1.65 billion in committed capital. This includes a €100+ million sidecar vehicle that will be used alongside Fund II to pursue European opportunities.

Fund II and the European sidecar were each raised in a single closing and completed in less than four months. The vehicles were significantly oversubscribed and received strong support from both new and existing investors.

"We are incredibly grateful for the strong support and confidence shown by our existing and new investors," said Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue. "The overwhelmingly strong demand for Fund II and the European sidecar is a clear validation of our strategy."

Pacific Avenue strives to be the premier global partner for corporate carve-outs and other complex transactions, helping businesses achieve sustainable growth and long-term success. With offices in Los Angeles, California and Paris, France, Pacific Avenue specializes in acquiring businesses undergoing operational and strategic challenges across high-quality, mission-critical industries. Since its founding, Pacific Avenue has built a strong reputation for partnering closely with management teams to transform businesses, leveraging deep M&A and operational expertise to instill a renewed sense of purpose and drive value creation.

Sznewajs added, "The successful and efficient fundraise is a testament to the quality of the Pacific Avenue team. The team's disciplined execution of our strategy and emphasis on building meaningful relationships with sellers and management teams sit at the heart of our success. We look forward to scaling our strategy across a broader set of opportunities."

Fund II's investor base includes a diverse group of global institutions, including public pensions, consultants, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, funds of funds, and family offices. The Fund's predecessor, Pacific Avenue Fund I, closed in April 2023 with commitments exceeding $500 million.

Lazard served as the exclusive placement advisor to Fund II, and Weil, Gotshal Manges LLP provided legal counsel.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a global private equity firm, headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Paris, France. The Firm is focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the Firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has approximately $3.8 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM) as of July 31, 2025 (based on Q2 2025 valuations presented pro forma for the Fund II and sidecar closings). The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed over 120 transactions, including over 50 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250812778032/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Philip Nunes

Gregory FCA

pnunes@gregoryfca.com

Stephen Fishleigh

Gregory FCA

sfishleigh@gregoryfca.com