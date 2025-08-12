Anzeige
Zifo Technologies: Zifo on AI in Biopharma: Not a Magic Wand, But a Transformative Tool

RALEIGH, N.C., CAMBRIDGE, England and CHENNAI, India, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the race to use artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery intensifies, Zifo's Sujeegar Jeevanandam cautions that the real power of AI isn't in headline-making breakthroughs, but in the practical ways it streamlines research and enables better science.

Sujeegar Jeevanandam - Principal Consultant for Data and AI at Zifo

Zifo's latest survey reveals that only one in three scientists feels confident using scientific data for AI, highlighting deep data readiness challenges. Yet, despite biopharma's reputation for caution in technology adoption, Sujeegar asserts, "I don't subscribe to the idea that biopharma is risk averse. The industry thrives on risk. You never start a trial with a guarantee of success; it's inherently a betting game."

Sujeegar Jeevanandam, who goes by his nickname SJ, is the Principal Consultant for Data and AI at Zifo, with over 15 years of experience in R&D scientific informatics.

AI, Sujeegar explains, is less about sudden, headline-grabbing breakthroughs and more about targeted, cumulative value: "If you can even create a 5% impact at various stages of the pipeline, it's going to translate into millions, if not billions, in savings." Beyond speeding up discovery, AI's often-overlooked power lies in the mundane: "The most non-glamorous example is simply getting answers to questions. With AI, you could get those answers very quickly or at least be pointed to the exact location where the answer resides. I cannot overstate how much in savings we'll realize by being able to find a fact that we know already exists."

Addressing concerns about privacy and the role of scientists, Sujeegar believes, "I don't think scientists have to go out of their way to become an expert in AI or LLMs. If you make AI easy for consumption, more people will consume it."

With the rate of AI adoption outpacing past revolutions like ELN and LIMS, Sujeegar concludes, "Everyone is responsible for incorporating AI into their operations," from lab scientists to CEOs, and all must "find ways to integrate it into their workflow."

To access the full viewpoint, click here: https://zifornd.com/blogs/interview-ai-by-itself-isnt-going-to-magically-deliver-a-drug-today/

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data driven enterprise informatics for science driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve a diverse range of industries, including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. https://zifornd.com/; https://zifornd.com/practical-ai-blueprints/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731415/Zifo_Technologies_Logo.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748733/Sujeegar_Jeevanandam_Zifo.jpg

Zifo_Technologies_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zifo-on-ai-in-biopharma-not-a-magic-wand-but-a-transformative-tool-302527611.html

