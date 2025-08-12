MIRA Pharmaceuticals' Second Ketamir-2 Manuscript Accepted for Peer-Reviewed Publication Demonstrating Superior Efficacy in Preclinical Neuropathic Pain Models Versus Ketamine, Gabapentin, or Pregabalin

Manuscript accepted for publication in Frontiers in Pharmacology, "Oral Administration of Ketamir-2, a Novel Ketamine Analog, Attenuates Neuropathic Pain in Rodent Models via Selective NMDA Antagonism" details Ketamir-2's superior performance in two validated neuropathic pain models and supports advancement to Phase 2a clinical trials by year-end 2025.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) ("MIRA" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapeutics for neurologic, neuropsychiatric, and metabolic disorders, today announced the acceptance of a second peer-reviewed manuscript describing its lead oral drug candidate, Ketamir-2, in Frontiers in Pharmacology.

The newly accepted publication reports that Ketamir-2 outperformed ketamine, pregabalin, or gabapentin-depending on the comparator used-in restoring sensory function and reversing pain behaviors across two gold-standard rodent models of neuropathic pain. The findings build on MIRA's first publication characterizing Ketamir-2's clean pharmacology and favorable safety profile and align with the Company's plan to initiate a Phase 2a trial in neuropathic pain by year-end 2025.

Market Opportunity

Neuropathic pain represents a significant and underserved market across North America. Epidemiology suggests approximately 7-10% of the population experiences neuropathic pain; in North America, this equates to approximately 36-51 million people across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. According to Precedence Research, the global neuropathic pain market is valued at approximately $7.97 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $16.79 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.73%. North America accounts for a significant share of this market, representing an estimated $3.7-3.9 billion annually today. The U.S. neuropathic pain market is estimated at $2.79 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $5.92 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.80% over the same period. Growth is expected to be driven by rising prevalence of diabetes, cancer survivorship, and aging-related nerve damage, underscoring the large and expanding commercial potential for novel treatments such as Ketamir-2.

Ketamir-2's differentiated mechanism, oral bioavailability, and superior performance in gold-standard preclinical models position it as a potential next-generation, non-opioid treatment option in this multi-billion-dollar and rapidly growing market.

Key Findings from the Publication

Chung Model (sciatic nerve ligation in rats) Male rats: Ketamir-2 restored sensory thresholds toward baseline, while ketamine-tested as the comparator-showed no measurable benefit. Female rats: Ketamir-2 outperformed both pregabalin and gabapentin, delivering greater and more consistent restoration of normal sensory responses.

Paclitaxel (PTX)-Induced Neuropathy in Mice Gabapentin was the sole comparator in this chemotherapy-induced neuropathy model. Ketamir-2 produced more complete normalization of pain sensitivity in both male and female cohorts, while gabapentin provided only partial or inconsistent relief.

Efficacy Across Genders and Species

Despite differences in baseline pain sensitivity between male and female animals, Ketamir-2 demonstrated clear and significant therapeutic benefit in every cohort tested.

Mechanistic Differentiation

Ketamir-2 is a new molecular entity that selectively binds to the PCP site of the NMDA receptor with low affinity and shows no significant interaction with over 40 other receptor systems, including serotonin, dopamine, and opioid receptors. This combination of selectivity, oral bioavailability, and demonstrated efficacy in gold-standard models suggests the potential for a differentiated, next-generation therapeutic option in neuropathic pain.

"The acceptance of this second peer-reviewed publication is another important milestone for our Ketamir-2 program," said Erez Aminov, CEO of MIRA. "The data clearly demonstrate superior and more consistent pain relief compared to leading neuropathic pain drugs, within the specific models tested. This provides additional confidence as we advance Ketamir-2 toward Phase 2a clinical evaluation and continue to explore its potential in broader CNS applications."

"The robust reversal of pain sensitivity observed in these well-validated preclinical models-whether compared to ketamine, pregabalin, or gabapentin-further supports Ketamir-2's potential as a differentiated, orally administered treatment for neuropathic pain," added Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor. "Given the limited number of effective oral treatments for this indication, Ketamir-2's profile is especially compelling."

Clinical Development Update

Phase 1 Trial Progressing: The ongoing Phase 1 trial of Ketamir-2 in Israel is on schedule, with no safety concerns reported to date and the single ascending dose portion nearing completion.

Phase 2a by Year-End: MIRA plans to submit a Phase 2a clinical trial protocol to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q4 2025 as an advanced development version to its active IND, with the goal of initiating the study in neuropathic pain by year-end.

Potential Beyond Neuropathic Pain: With its clean pharmacology and oral bioavailability, Ketamir-2 is also being explored for potential applications in depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and as a topical formulation for localized pain conditions.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for neurologic, neuropsychiatric, and metabolic disorders. The Company's pipeline includes oral drug candidates designed to address significant unmet medical needs in areas such as neuropathic pain, inflammatory pain, obesity, addiction, anxiety, and cognitive decline.

