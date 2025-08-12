James Moore Advisory: James Moore HR Solution's Katie Tanner to Present at HR Florida Conference & Expo

Industry expert will educate human resources professionals on the critical role recruitment plays in achieving overarching business goals, and on overcoming HR challenges

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / James Moore HR Solutions, a consultancy that provides businesses with solutions to enhance human resources outcomes, announced that Katie Tanner, PHR, the organization's senior human resources consultant, has been selected to speak at the 2025 HR Florida Conference and Expo as part of two sessions. Hosted by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Florida State Council, the event takes place August 24 to 27 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tanner's individual session, "Match Made in Onboarding: Start the Relationship Right in Recruiting," takes place on Monday, August 25 at 4:30 p.m. The presentation offers insights for building transparent and authentic employee relationships that lead to lasting engagements. She will also participate in the panel "HR's Top 5 Priorities" on Tuesday, August 26 at 11:30 a.m., which explores HR best strategies and practices. The conference is one of the largest and most highly regarded HR-related events in the Southeastern U.S., hosting more than 1,500 participants.

"I'm delighted for this opportunity to engage with my fellow HR professionals at this year's event, and provide tangible insights that can help our peers retain quality talent and overcome issues through effective strategies based on practical priorities," said Tanner. "My main session will emphasize the importance of the onboarding process, and offer real-world examples of how it has helped companies achieve superior business outcomes."

Tanner has more than 20 years of experience in human resources and business management. In her capacity at James Moore HR Solutions, she helps companies elevate workplace culture, compliance, talent strategy, and HR operations.

About James Moore

James Moore, founded in 1964, is a consulting firm that helps organizations across the United States meet their operational and financial goals. The firm offers tax, auditing, and accounting and controllership services to its clients, along with comprehensive support in human resources, technology, digital solutions, and wealth management. James Moore's team is comprised of seasoned professionals with decades of experience in their respective fields. The firm serves industry leaders in the construction, healthcare, higher education and collegiate athletics, manufacturing, state and local government, nonprofit, and real estate sectors. Learn more at www.jmco.com.

