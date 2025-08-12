IBS and IBD Treatment Market to Show Strong Growth | BCC Research LLC

"As more people seek long-term care for chronic digestive conditions like irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease, the market is expected to expand, driven by promising drug research, broader use of approved treatments, and growing interest from biopharma companies and startups."

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutics Market" is expected to grow from $33.3 billion in 2025 to $52.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global market for therapeutics targeting irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It segments the market by disease type, symptom type, and drug class. IBS therapeutics are categorized into IBS with constipation, diarrhea, and mixed symptoms, with treatments including guanylate cyclase-C agonists, antibiotics, laxatives, and antispasmodics. IBD therapeutics are divided into ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, with drug classes such as interleukin inhibitors, integrin antagonists, TNF inhibitors, and JAK inhibitors. The report also analyzes the regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, and includes a discussion of the competitive landscape and company profiles.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the increasing global burden of gastrointestinal conditions like IBS and IBD, which are especially common in the U.S. and Europe. These chronic diseases significantly affect patients' quality of life. The growing number of diagnoses across all age groups, including children and the elderly, is fueling demand for more effective treatments. Additionally, the surge in product approvals and the introduction of biosimilars for IBD are intensifying market competition.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Development of Biologics and Biosimilars: Biologics offer targeted treatment for severe cases of IBD, while biosimilars provide more affordable alternatives. Their development is expanding access to advanced therapies and fueling market growth.

Prevalence of Self-Administered Drugs: Patients increasingly prefer treatments that can be taken at home, such as oral medications or injectable drugs. This trend enhances convenience and adherence, encouraging pharmaceutical companies to innovate in drug delivery.

Availability of Personalized Therapies: Advances in genetics and biomarkers are enabling customized treatments tailored to individual patient profiles. Personalized therapies improve outcomes and reduce side effects, making them a focus in modern gastrointestinal care.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $30.4 billion Market size forecast $52.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.6% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Symptom Type, Drug Class, Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia Market drivers • Increasing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders. • Growing development of biologics and biosimilars. • Rising prevalence of self-administered drugs. • Increasing availability of personalized therapies.

Interesting facts:

Personalization of therapies is gaining traction in the IBS and IBD space. R&D is focused on developing targeted therapeutics that offer satisfactory remission and improve quality of life.

Emerging startups:

Ardelyx Inc.





Abivax





Accord BioPharma





Biomica





Enterobiotix Ltd.





Salix Pharmaceuticals

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?



- The global IBS and IBD therapeutics market was valued at $30.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $52.6 billion by the end of 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6%.



Which factors are driving the growth of the market?



- The increasing global prevalence of IGI diseases and the growing availability of biologics and biosimilars for treating IBD are two of the market's drivers.





What are the key challenges and opportunities in the market?



- The overlap of diagnosis with other GI disorders, the ceiling impact concerns with biologics, and the use of alternative therapies represents the biggest challenges.



- Developing self-administered therapeutics and focusing on personalized therapies through digital health tools creates new opportunities.



Which market segments are covered in the report?



- The market is segmented based on disease type, drug class, and region. The market is segmented into IBS therapeutics and IBD therapeutics based on disease type. The IBS therapeutics segment is further segmented based on the symptom type into IBS-D, IBS-C, and IBS-M. The IBD therapeutics segment is further segmented based on type into ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Based on the drug class, the IBS therapeutics segments include Guanylate cyclase-C agonists, antibiotics, laxatives, antispasmodics, and others. IBD therapeutics segments include interleukin inhibitors, integratin antagonists, TNF blockers, and JAK inhibitors.



Which type segment will be dominant through 2030?



- IBD therapeutics will dominate the IBS and IBD therapeutics market.



Which region has the highest market share?



- North America accounted for 44.2% of the market in 2024.

Market leaders include:

ABBVIE INC.





AMGEN INC.





ASTRAZENECA





BAYER AG





BIOGEN





BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.



GILEAD SCIENCES INC.





IRONWOOD





JOHNSON & JOHNSON





LILLY





MERCK & CO. INC.





PFIZER INC.





SANOFI





TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.





UCB S.A.

