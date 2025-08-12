Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
Dr. Peter Talisse Joins Ankle & Foot Centers of America, Serving Peachtree City, Newnan, and Fayetteville

A fellowship-trained foot and ankle surgeon with expertise in reconstruction, sports injuries, and limb salvage, Dr. Talisse brings advanced care to three South Metro Atlanta locations.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Ankle & Foot Centers of America is proud to welcome Dr. Peter Talisse, a board-qualified foot and ankle surgeon, to its physician team. Dr. Talisse will serve patients in the practice's Peachtree City, Newnan, and Fayetteville offices, expanding access to advanced podiatric care in the South Metro Atlanta region.

Dr. Talisse grew up in Peachtree City and is excited to return to his hometown to care for the community that helped shape his medical journey. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia before completing his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine at Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine. He then completed a residency in foot and ankle surgery at Emory University, where he served as Chief Resident, followed by advanced fellowship training at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio. His fellowship focused on reconstruction, sports injuries, and limb salvage.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Talisse is a faculty member of The Podiatry Institute, where he contributes to research and lectures nationwide to advance the field of foot and ankle surgery. He is board qualified by the American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery in both Foot and Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery, and is a member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, the American Podiatric Medical Association, and the Georgia Podiatric Medical Association.

Dr. Talisse enjoys working with patients of all ages, with a focus on helping them return to healthy, active lifestyles. As a former baseball and basketball player, he has a special interest in sports-related injuries and understands the importance of keeping patients active.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Talisse in Peachtree City, Newnan, or Fayetteville, visit ankleandfootcenters.com.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America
Founded in 1982 in Atlanta, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is a leading provider of podiatric care, specializing in the treatment of foot and ankle conditions. With a focus on comprehensive patient care, the organization integrates advanced treatment options, including vascular services, to provide better outcomes for individuals suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes, peripheral arterial disease, and other foot-related issues. With multiple locations and a team of expert clinicians, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is committed to delivering the highest level of care to patients of all ages.

