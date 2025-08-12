Digitunity: New Report Offers Roadmap for Building Sustainable Computer Ownership in Rural America

NORTH CONWAY, NH / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Digitunity, in collaboration with Brian Whitacre, Professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Oklahoma State University, and AT&T, has released a new report, Supportive and Sustainable Computer Ownership Ecosystems for Rural America: Key Takeaways and Actionable Strategies. Based on a 15-month initiative in Mississippi and Arizona, the report provides practical recommendations on how to increase computer ownership and digital skills in rural communities.

Computer Ownership Is a Challenge in Rural Communities

One in seven households still lacks access to a large-screen computer in the United States, and the gap is even wider in rural areas, where many households rely solely on smartphones, while others lack any computers at all. In the absence of access, there are limited opportunities for education, employment, health care, and community engagement.

Key Findings and Solutions

The report documents the unique barriers rural communities face, including limited local resources for device supply, refurbishment, and deployment. It provides 20 actionable takeaways, including:

Building partnerships with trusted local organizations to understand community needs

Creating sustainable systems for computer donation and deployment

Formalizing device distribution practices and digital skills training

Leveraging field catalyst organizations to connect rural communities with national partners, donors, and resources

Supportive and Sustainable Computer Ownership Ecosystems for Rural America includes case studies from Mississippi and Arizona. These reports present detailed survey data, best practices, and recommendations for stakeholders seeking to expand digital opportunities in rural America.

Collaboration and Impact

Digitunity led the project, collaborating with AT&T, Oklahoma State University, Chicanos Por La Causa, Arizona Students Recycling Used Technology (AZStRUT), and the Mississippi Broadband Association, among other partners. The initiative led to the deployment of hundreds of computers, digital skills workshops, and the development of tools and templates now available to rural communities nationwide.

"Our goal is to shape and strengthen systems to make computer ownership possible for everyone, no matter where they live," said Karisa Tashjian, Senior Director of Programs and Strategic Partnerships at Digitunity. "This report offers practical guidance and real-world examples for communities demonstrating that lasting solutions are possible."

Download the Report

The full report, Supportive and Sustainable Computer Ownership Ecosystems for Rural America: Key Takeaways and Actionable Strategies, is available for download here.

About Digitunity:

Digitunity is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to make owning a computer possible for everyone. For over 40 years, Digitunity has been engaged in the work of shaping and strengthening systems to address computer ownership among those impacted by the digital divide. Through generating and placing donated computers with organizations serving people in need, supporting a national practitioner network, and providing strategic advisory support to states and cities, Digitunity works to create sustainable solutions that make computer ownership possible for all.

