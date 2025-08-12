Cuseum Earns Spot on 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Continued Year-Over-Year Growth, This Marks Cuseum's Second Appearance on the Prestigious List

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Cuseum has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Inc. 5000



"It's an incredible privilege to be acknowledged once again by Inc. among the fastest-growing companies in the nation," said Brendan Ciecko, founder and CEO of Cuseum. "As the sectors we serve continue to evolve - particularly in how they harness technology to advance their missions - our team has leaned into this momentum. We've remained focused on enhancing and expanding our suite of modern solutions that help our customers deepen audience engagement and drive measurable impact. Cuseum's growth is a direct reflection of our team's dedication and the trust our partners place in us to help shape the future of cultural and mission-driven experiences."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,000 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Founded in 2014 by Brendan Ciecko, a 2008 Inc. 30 Under 30 honoree, Cuseum provides digital solutions that help museums, cultural attractions, and mission-driven organizations engage their visitors, members, and patrons. Cuseum's award-winning software is used by more than 750 customers to serve millions of members and visitors worldwide.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Cuseum

Cuseum helps hundreds of organizations drive visitor, member, and patron engagement by innovative digital tools. Cuseum's software platform makes it easy for museums, attractions, and nonprofits to publish mobile apps, generate digital membership cards, and leverage data insights. For more information visit www.cuseum.com .

SOURCE: Cuseum

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cuseum-earns-spot-on-2025-inc.-5000-list-of-americas-fastest-grow-1053407