Formerra Becomes North American Distributor for Syensqo PVDF

New agreement reinforces Formerra's strategy to support high-performance applications with advanced polymer solutions across multiple markets.

ROMEOVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Formerra, a leader in performance materials distribution, has signed an agreement with Syensqo to distribute its Solef® Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) materials in North America. The agreement expands access to this critical material known for its combination of chemical resistance and flexibility. Solef® PVDF joins a growing list of high-performance materials in Formerra's portfolio designed to advance product development and innovation.

"With this new agreement, Formerra will be able to support customers across multiple markets with the materials they need to meet demanding application requirements," said Bob Long, Business Development Manager at Formerra. "In addition, this reinforces our commitment to delivering unmatched access, application support, and advanced materials for customers navigating complex performance and regulatory challenges."

PVDF is positioned near the top of the performance pyramid for its outstanding chemical and heat resistance. Its inherent flexibility further enhances its suitability for demanding applications in chemical processing, healthcare, and automotive industries. Key properties* include:

Heat resistance: Continuous use temperatures up to 150?°C (302?°F), bursting pressures of up to 139 bar (2,017 psi) at room temperature

Chemical purity: Ultra-pure water resistivity, meeting SEMI F-57 specifications for the semiconductor industry

Balance of strength and flexibility: Tensile yield strength up to 55 MPa (8,000 psi) with elongation at break up to 100%

"We chose Formerra as our distribution partner for Solef® PVDF in North America because of their technical and commercial reach," said Rose Catherin, Sales Director Americas, Channel partners, Distribution and Digital Sales at Syensqo Specialty Polymers. "Their commitment to excellence and long-standing presence in critical markets make them an ideal fit to help expand the availability and use of Solef® PVDF."

*As measured by TDS

Key Details:

Formerra is an authorized distributor of Solef ® PVDF from Syensqo in North America.

The agreement includes support for high-performance applications across a broad spectrum of industries.

PVDF offers excellent chemical resistance, thermal stability, and flexibility.

Formerra provides technical guidance and supply chain expertise to support material selection and application development.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

