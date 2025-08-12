InnoSIGN Launches First-in-Class Portal to Identify Disease Drivers from Gene Expression Data

New platform empowers researchers and drug developers with secure, on-demand functional pathway analysis from RNA-seq data

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / InnoSIGN, a leader in diagnostic-ready computational biology, today announced the launch of the InnoSIGN Portal, a powerful, first-in-class platform designed to uncover the drivers and mechanisms of disease through advanced pathway analysis of RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) data.

The secure, cloud-based portal enables researchers, bioinformatics teams, and clinicians to confidentially upload gene expression data and receive quantifiable, interpretable, and actionable results across canonical disease-driving pathways. By transforming gene expression data into actionable insights, the InnoSIGN Portal accelerates discovery, drug development, and translational research.

"The InnoSIGN Portal was designed to democratize the assessment of disease drivers and pathways, making these insights routinely accessible in research and drug development, with a future path to diagnostics," said Eric Lindquist, CEO of InnoSIGN. "Our goal is to give researchers everywhere the ability to access advanced, real-time biological interpretation of their data."

Built to meet global privacy and data protection standards, the portal provides a secure environment for data upload, analysis, and results. It supports interrogation across a broad range of multi-omic and clinical data, helping teams rapidly interpret signaling pathways and interpret biological mechanisms driving disease and resistance.

The release marks a significant milestone in enabling precision medicine research through scalable and secure interpretation of complex genomic data yet also enabling a pathway to diagnostic development with the results generated.

Key features of the InnoSIGN Portal include:

Comprehensive pathway activity profiling calibrated models with reference ranges

Interactive visualizations to explore functional pathway activity across individual samples or an entire cohort with intuitive, publication ready visual outputs

User-Friendly interface allows user to easily upload data and initiate analysis in a few clicks

Datasets can be easily downloaded by the user, deleted, or stored for future analysis

Designed to support both exploratory and hypothesis-driven research, the InnoSIGN Portal is a valuable tool for anyone working in oncology, immunotherapy, or precision medicine.

About InnoSIGN

The explosion of omics data, especially from high-throughput RNA sequencing, has transformed the biomedical research landscape. However, this overwhelming amount of data has also created a bottleneck-- researchers and clinicians are now inundated with complex datasets that are challenging to interpret and translate into actionable insights. InnoSIGN, a Philips Research spin out, addresses this critical need through its flagship product, Comprehensive Pathway Analysis (CPA). CPA bridges the gap between raw RNA data and meaningful biological interpretation by delivering a visual roadmap of functional signaling activity. This platform holds profound implications for pharmaceutical research, drug discovery, and precision medicine, particularly in patient stratification and treatment response prediction across a wide range of disease areas.

