Pace® Analytical: Pace Life Sciences Debuts Enhanced cGMP Manufacturing Capabilities to Support Increasing Demand for Sterile Injectables

Company Reopens State-of-the-Art Isolated Vial Filling Line at Aseptic Fill-Finish Center of Excellence

SALEM, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Pace®?Life Sciences, a U.S.-based contract, research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) and full-service FDA-registered GMP Analytical Testing laboratory re-opened its 33,000-square-foot facility in Salem, New Hampshire, with advanced technologies to support small batch manufacturing. As a designated Center of Excellence for Aseptic Fill-Finish, the site is equipped to meet the rising global demand for injectables The facility enhancements enable Pace® Life Sciences to support clients requiring cGMP manufacturing with the highest level of sterility assurance and EU Annex 1 compliance in the injectable space for vaccines, gene therapies, antibodies, and protein-based therapeutics.

Pace Life Sciences Leadership at Salem Grand Re-Opening

Pace Leadership cuts ribbon at grand re-opening ceremony on July 16, 2025. Pictured L to R: Rob Tuohy, Eric Roman, Steve Regan, Dawn Von Rohr and Mike Hausman

Dawn Von Rohr, President of Pace® Life Sciences, stated, "This investment reflects our unwavering commitment to our partners, as we work towards accelerating the delivery of medicines into the clinical setting faster. What inspires me most is knowing the real impact this site will have in our shared goal of accelerating the availability of high-quality medicines to improve human health."

The new Center of Excellence offers pharmaceutical manufacturers capabilities in formulation development, analytical development, and sterile clinical supply manufacturing, and the ability to serve flexible batch sizes with manual fills and automated fills. Pace® further supports sterile injectable projects through its extensive analytical services in container closure systems, packaging, extractables & leachables, microbiology, and much more.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

ABOUT PACE® LIFE SCIENCES

Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at PACELIFESCIENCES.com .

SOURCE: Pace® Analytical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pace-life-sciences-debuts-enhanced-cgmp-manufacturing-capabiliti-1058178