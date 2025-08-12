Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pace® Analytical: Pace Life Sciences Debuts Enhanced cGMP Manufacturing Capabilities to Support Increasing Demand for Sterile Injectables

Company Reopens State-of-the-Art Isolated Vial Filling Line at Aseptic Fill-Finish Center of Excellence

SALEM, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Pace®?Life Sciences, a U.S.-based contract, research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) and full-service FDA-registered GMP Analytical Testing laboratory re-opened its 33,000-square-foot facility in Salem, New Hampshire, with advanced technologies to support small batch manufacturing. As a designated Center of Excellence for Aseptic Fill-Finish, the site is equipped to meet the rising global demand for injectables The facility enhancements enable Pace® Life Sciences to support clients requiring cGMP manufacturing with the highest level of sterility assurance and EU Annex 1 compliance in the injectable space for vaccines, gene therapies, antibodies, and protein-based therapeutics.

Pace Life Sciences Leadership at Salem Grand Re-Opening

Pace Life Sciences Leadership at Salem Grand Re-Opening
Pace Leadership cuts ribbon at grand re-opening ceremony on July 16, 2025. Pictured L to R: Rob Tuohy, Eric Roman, Steve Regan, Dawn Von Rohr and Mike Hausman

Dawn Von Rohr, President of Pace® Life Sciences, stated, "This investment reflects our unwavering commitment to our partners, as we work towards accelerating the delivery of medicines into the clinical setting faster. What inspires me most is knowing the real impact this site will have in our shared goal of accelerating the availability of high-quality medicines to improve human health."

The new Center of Excellence offers pharmaceutical manufacturers capabilities in formulation development, analytical development, and sterile clinical supply manufacturing, and the ability to serve flexible batch sizes with manual fills and automated fills. Pace® further supports sterile injectable projects through its extensive analytical services in container closure systems, packaging, extractables & leachables, microbiology, and much more.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

ABOUT PACE® LIFE SCIENCES

Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at PACELIFESCIENCES.com.

Contact Information

Pam Bednar
Marketing Director
pam.bednar@pacelabs.com
612-297-0651

Brooke Schwartzel
Brand & Communications Manager
brooke.schwartzel@pacelabs.com
612-656-2241

.

SOURCE: Pace® Analytical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pace-life-sciences-debuts-enhanced-cgmp-manufacturing-capabiliti-1058178

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.