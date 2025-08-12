Clutch Holdings LLC: Clutch Acquires Reciprocity Health Accelerating the Growth of Clutch Health

Strategic acquisition expands capabilities in financial incentives and behavioral engagement, further strengthening Clutch's growing healthcare footprint

AMBLER, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Clutch, the leading AI-powered engagement platform serving both commerce and healthcare verticals, today announced its acquisition of Reciprocity Health, a healthcare technology company known for its behavioral science-driven approach to financial incentives and patient engagement.

The acquisition marks a significant expansion of Clutch Health, Clutch's dedicated healthcare business line. By integrating Reciprocity Health's specialized technology and experienced healthcare team, Clutch Health is poised to scale faster, serve broader use cases, and deliver even more impactful outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem.

"Clutch Health has been growing rapidly, and the addition of Reciprocity accelerates everything; capabilities, talent, and strategic reach," said Craig Hauben, CEO of Clutch. "We're combining the science and discipline of healthcare engagement with the consumer-grade technology Clutch is known for. It's a natural evolution of the platform."

A Platform Built for Behavioral Impact

This acquisition unites two mission-aligned organizations:

Reciprocity Health's TheraPay® platform leveraging gamified, incentive-based models to drive plan adherence and patient/member action

Clutch Health's personalized engagement engine, designed to deliver 1:1 communication and behavioral nudges at scale

Together, Clutch Health will offer enhanced capabilities for healthcare organizations, payers, providers, health plans, cost management and VBC entities to engage consumers more intelligently, efficiently, and measurably.

"With market healthcare opportunities rapidly expanding and a focus towards enhanced consumerism and patient/provider engagement through care journeys," said Jim Mayhall, CEO of Reciprocity Health. "joining Clutch furthers our mission in empowering patients with customized incentives to enhance adherence, improve outcomes, and reduce costs"

Reciprocity Health was born from the vision of Co-Founders Matt Swanson and Jon Silvon in applying innovative retail behavioral science technology to improve outcomes in complex care journeys for members in vulnerable populations. This vision has broadened to deliver commercially scalable solutions to help activate, empower, and engage members in a variety of healthcare settings.

"This next phase is about more than scaling technology - it's about combining Reciprocity's clinical, decision science expertise with Clutch's world-class AI and data science to redefine how healthcare engagement works," said Matt Swanson, Co-Founder of Reciprocity Health. "We're operating in a rapidly evolving market that demands greater precision in patient activation and, together with Clutch, we're bringing the full power of behavioral science and dynamic incentives to the center of value-based care."

No Shift Away from Commerce, Just Expanding the Vision

Clutch remains committed to its Commerce line of business supporting leading brands in retail, grocery, restaurants, and consumer services. This acquisition simply reflects Clutch's multi-sector strategy, where the same core technology powers high-performance engagement across both consumer and healthcare domains.

Under the Clutch umbrella:

Clutch Commerce continues to grow with leading commerce clients

Clutch Health expands its reach, capabilities, and delivery model now strengthened by the Reciprocity Health team and technology

Expanded Capabilities for a Growing Market

With this acquisition, Clutch Health now offers:

Advanced Financial Incentive Management : Deploy secure, gamified incentives tied to plan and program milestones

Hyper-Personalized Outreach : Use AI and behavioral data to drive targeted, outcome-based messaging

Integrated Behavioral Science: Build durable engagement models that improve outcomes and reduce churn

The combined team is already delivering results across existing client portfolios and is poised for rapid expansion through the remainder of 2025 and beyond.

About Clutch

Clutch is an AI-powered Retention, Loyalty, and Engagement Platform that helps businesses in Commerce and Healthcare build stronger relationships with their customers, patients, and members. Through personalized, data-driven communication, automation, and incentives, Clutch helps clients drive measurable outcomes in loyalty, retention, and health engagement.

About Reciprocity Health

Reciprocity Health is a healthcare engagement company that uses behavioral science and financial incentives to activate patients and members. Its flagship platform, TheraPay®, delivers personalized nudges, gamified engagement, and real-time rewards to help individuals take action on their care plans and health journeys.

