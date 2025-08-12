Anzeige
AireSpring Signs Distribution Agreement With Ooma to Offer Nationwide POTS Replacement Solution

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / AireSpring, a leading global managed services provider specializing in managed IT, network, and communications services, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, to offer the Ooma AirDial® POTS Replacement Solution to business and enterprise customers nationwide.

As legacy copper POTS (Plain Old Telephone Service) lines are rapidly being phased out due to FCC deregulation, costs to maintain and install analog lines continue to rise. The Ooma AirDial solution, now available through AireSpring, provides a fully managed, cost-effective, and reliable alternative for business-critical analog lines, such as those supporting elevators, fire alarms, security systems, gate entry phones, emergency call boxes, and fax machines.

Ooma AirDial is a turnkey, all-in-one solution that combines hardware, software, wireless connectivity, and cloud-based monitoring to deliver secure, dependable analog line replacement. The solution includes:

  • Built-in wireless connectivity (LTE)

  • Unique, patented MultiPath technology for simultaneous wired and wireless connections, for unparalleled reliability

  • Long-lasting battery backup

  • Cloud-based remote device management and monitoring

  • Easy deployment and plug-and-play setup

  • Compliance with life safety and industry regulations (e.g., fire and elevator codes)

"We're excited to partner with Ooma to bring their innovative AirDial solution to our enterprise customers," said Avi Lonstein, CEO of AireSpring. "This offering aligns perfectly with AireSpring's commitment to helping businesses modernize legacy infrastructure while simplifying their technology stack. AirDial gives our customers a reliable, scalable way to transition away from outdated copper lines without disruption."

Chris Burgy, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Ooma, added: "AireSpring's deep expertise in managed services and wide reach through its partner network make them a natural fit for distributing Ooma AirDial. We look forward to working together to help businesses across the U.S. move into the future with a simple and powerful replacement for their legacy phone lines."

This agreement further expands AireSpring's POTS replacement offerings, allowing partners and customers to choose from multiple robust solutions backed by AireSpring's award-winning service, centralized billing, and single point of contact support model.

Learn more about AireSpring's Ooma AirDial solution at: https://airespring.com/Ooma/.

About AireSpring
Founded in 2001, AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider. We design and deliver customized IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions for enterprises worldwide. Our AI-powered AIreCONTROL ITSM platform, combined with personalized support, ensures a superior customer experience.

AireSpring's services include Managed Connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, Cloud Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions, offered through a diverse network of channel partners, including TSDs, MSPs, and VARs.

With access to over 200 network providers globally, we provide seamless, fully managed, single-source solutions with one bill and one point of contact.

Contact Information

Ellen Cahill
SVP Marketing
ellen.cahill@airespring.com
888.389.2899

.

SOURCE: AireSpring



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/airespring-signs-distribution-agreement-with-ooma-to-offer-nationwide-pots-repla-1058473

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
