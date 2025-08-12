Arintra Raises $21M Series A to Expand Beyond Autonomous Medical Coding and Build the Future of Healthcare Revenue Assurance

Healthcare organizations are facing increasing financial strain, but current coding solutions are falling short

Arintra helps providers secure full, compliant reimbursement by combining GenAI-native coding automation, provider-specific clinical documentation improvement (CDI), and payer-aware denials insights while reducing costs

With proven enterprise-scale outcomes at large health systems and physician groups, and investment from customers such as Endeavor Health Ventures, Arintra continues to expand nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Arintra, the leading GenAI-native autonomous medical coding platform for healthcare providers, today announced $21 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Endeavor Health Ventures, Y Combinator, Counterpart Ventures, Spider Capital, Ten13, and other strategic investors. The investment will fuel Arintra's growth as it expands adoption across health systems and physician groups nationwide. The company will accelerate product development, scale its team, and open a new Bay Area headquarters to meet rising demand.

Healthcare organizations are facing greater financial strain than ever. Margins are thinner, coders are in short supply, and payer requirements are becoming increasingly complex. With new policies further impacting insurance reimbursement, providers need proactive automation solutions to get ahead and stay ahead.

Traditional autonomous coding solutions stop at accurately coding charts for reimbursement. Arintra goes further by delivering Revenue Assurance: a proactive, outcomes-driven approach that ensures health systems are reimbursed accurately and efficiently for the care they provide. The result: maximum compliant reimbursement, a more streamlined revenue cycle, with lower costs and tangible ROI.

"At Arintra, we bring together autonomous medical coding, clinical documentation improvement, and denial prevention in a single platform," said Preeti Bhargava, Co-founder and CTO of Arintra. "By helping providers document what was done, code what was documented, and properly support what was charged, we enable them to secure full, compliant reimbursement at a lower cost, with fewer delays and significantly less manual effort."

Arintra's reimagined approach to medical coding has already processed over a billion dollars in healthcare charges. It has helped customers recover millions of dollars in otherwise missed revenue, while reducing manual work and accelerating cash flow.

At Mercyhealth , Arintra delivered a 5.1% increase in revenue and 43% reduction in denials on claims automated, cut work queue aging by 50% , and lowered coding costs by 32% . Read the full case study.

At Reid Health, Arintra helped speed up accounts receivable and improve coding accuracy across specialties.

"We chose Arintra because it integrates deeply with Epic and changed how we code without disrupting our workflows. We went from billing delays and high denials to faster A/R and fully automated charge capture. It is one of the few AI tools that delivers hard ROI, fast," said Muhammad Siddiqui, Chief Information Officer at Reid Health.

The idea for Arintra was drawn from personal experience. After an emergency department visit, co-founder Preeti Bhargava received a surprisingly large bill. Unsure of what to do, she went through months of back-and-forth between her insurer and provider before it was revealed that a simple coding error had caused the issue. This highlighted not only the widespread breakdowns in how care is documented and reimbursed, but it showed how exposed patients and healthcare organizations are to something so technical and obscure that it can be difficult for humans to step in to rectify the issue.

This inspired computer science PhDs Preeti and Nitesh to analyze the problem through a modern technical lens and to reimagine medical coding as a strategic lever for healthcare's financial health.

"Reimbursement in healthcare is fundamentally broken. Payers are moving fast, using policy and technology to shift more burden onto providers, but autonomous coding hasn't kept up," said Nitesh Shroff, Co-founder and CEO of Arintra. "We built Arintra to help healthcare providers secure compliant revenue at scale while easing the burden on frontline teams."

"The disruption of the $150 billion healthcare reimbursements industry will be one of AI's defining impacts. Arintra's autonomous system tackles one of the hardest challenges for providers; translating clinical documentation into accurate insurance codes so they get paid fairly and fast. The results speak for themselves; providers are recovering millions in lost revenue by partnering with Arintra. It is a great example of vertical AI done right - real enterprise adoption, clear ROI, and an ambitious roadmap as models continue to improve." Mohit Bhatnagar, MD, Peak XV. "After backing Nitesh and Preeti at seed through our Surge Program, Peak XV Partners is excited to double down and lead Arintra's Series A round."

Arintra's GenAI native platform combines large language models with clinical knowledge graphs to interpret patient charts in context and apply specialty-specific coding guidelines with precision. Every code that Arintra generates is fully explainable and auditable, helping build trust in a high-stakes environment. The platform integrates natively with leading Electronic Health Record systems (EHRs) including Epic and Athena, operating almost invisibly within existing workflows.

As adoption grows, Arintra continues to expand its capabilities to help more healthcare organizations achieve sustainable financial outcomes. With measurable ROI, lasting customer impact, and a deep understanding of healthcare's financial challenges, Arintra is poised to become the trusted partner for revenue assurance in healthcare.

Visit https://arintra.com to learn more.

About Arintra

Arintra provides the industry's leading GenAI-native autonomous coding platform, enabling health systems to get paid accurately and efficiently for the care they deliver, driving revenue assurance at scale. By combining cutting-edge AI with deep clinical expertise, Arintra autonomously codes charts with high accuracy, without human intervention. Unlike bolt-on tools, Arintra works directly within the EHR, ensuring seamless adoption with zero workflow changes or data integrity risk. Health systems use Arintra to unlock missed revenue due to coding gaps, documentation issues, and unchallenged denials - achieving 5%+ uplift in revenue, 12%+ reduction in A/R days, and 43%+ fewer denials.

