Carolina Pet Company: Carolina Pet Co. Debuts Rebrand to National Audience at SuperZoo 2025

Following a 160% year-over-year online organic shopping growth surge, the South Carolina manufacturer introduces new designs and previews future product lines at one of the industry's largest trade shows.

PROSPERITY, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Carolina Pet Company, a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium pet beds and accessories, will showcase its recently unveiled rebrand to a national audience at SuperZoo 2025 in Las Vegas, August 13-15. The debut comes on the heels of a remarkable 160% year-over-year increase in online organic shopping growth and the launch of the company's innovative new Renewed Collection.

Carolina Pet Co. Brand Evolution Graphic

Stylized illustration of a brown dog wearing a striped sweater, walking confidently against a beige background, with the Carolina Pet Co. logo and name displayed below in elegant serif lettering.

Released earlier this year, Carolina Pet Co.'s refreshed brand identity blends the company's Southern heritage with a modern, elevated look designed to resonate with today's pet owners. The rebrand reflects the company's commitment to both craftsmanship and sustainability-a vision now embodied in the Renewed Collection.

Crafted in South Carolina from high-quality deadstock upholstery fabrics-materials that would otherwise go to waste-Renewed beds combine time-tested, pet-approved styles with plush polyester fiber fill made entirely from recycled water bottles. Each bed is uniquely one-of-a-kind, offering comfort, style, and an eco-conscious choice for pet families. Another notable aspect of the Renewed lineup is that Carolina Pet Co. locally sources and manufactures all of the pet beds in the collection.

"Our rebrand is about honoring where we've been while making intentional steps toward where we're headed," said Kaitlin York, Director of Product at Carolina Pet Co.

Looking ahead, Carolina Pet Co. is building on the momentum of its rebrand with a slate of new product lines set to launch before the year's end. From expanding eco-friendly offerings to introducing fresh, design-forward styles inspired by emerging home décor trends, the company is focused on pushing the boundaries of comfort, sustainability, and style in the pet industry. These upcoming innovations will further solidify Carolina Pet Co.'s role as a future-focused leader, delivering products that meet evolving consumer expectations while staying true to the brand's craftsmanship roots.

Carolina Pet Co. will present its full line of premium pet products during SuperZoo 2025, including products from our most prominent brand partners - Pendleton, Body Glove, and Shinola. The company invites retailers and partners who share its commitment to quality, luxury, and lifestyle products for pets to connect during the event.

Carolina Pet Co. products are available through leading retailers nationwide and online at www.carolinapetcompany.com .

Contact Information

Christian Theodossiou

President

admin@carolinapetcompany.com

803-364-9333

SOURCE: Carolina Pet Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/carolina-pet-co.-debuts-rebrand-to-national-audience-at-superzoo-2025-1059149