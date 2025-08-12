Anzeige
12.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
FlyGuys Named to Inc. 5000's List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Reality data platform powering AI innovation makes huge leap in national, industry, and regional rankings

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / FlyGuys, the reality data platform powering AI innovation, today announced it has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest growing companies in the United States. FlyGuys ranked number 1,022 nationally, number 2 in Lafayette, number 9 in Louisiana and number 108 in software, marking its debut on the national stage after ranking 97th on the Southeast Regionals list just last year.

These rankings underscore FlyGuys' evolution from a regional startup into a national leader in reality data capture, delivering high-quality, on-demand real-world data to power AI models, enterprise software and critical infrastructure.

While the Inc. Regionals list measures two-year growth among companies within a specific region, the Inc. 5000 national list evaluates three-year growth across all U.S. companies. Moving from a Southeast-only ranking to a national placement underscores FlyGuys' rapid growth and expanding impact in the reality data sector.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of our team, our pilot network and our customers who trust us with their most critical data capture needs," said FlyGuys CEO Joe Stough. "Scaling from a regional startup to the national stage in just a year shows what's possible when you combine operational excellence, white glove service and the right technology infrastructure."

FlyGuys links organizations with a national network of more than 16,000 FAA-certified drone pilots, pairing best-in-class operations with hands-on service and proprietary software to make large-scale data capture seamless. Acting as the bridge between cutting-edge AI platforms and the real world data they rely on, FlyGuys delivers solutions for everything from thermal rooftop scans to crop monitoring and infrastructure inspections.

Over the next year, FlyGuys plans to expand its operations internationally and further invest in its proprietary software platform to simplify data requests and integrations.

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is the leader in the reality data capture online marketplace for businesses across various industries. FlyGuys connects data-seekers with data providers, empowering businesses to make informed decisions, streamline operations, and achieve their goals. The company's mission is to transform industries through the power of high-quality, data-collecting technology.

Media Inquiries:
For FlyGuys
Escalate PR
FlyGuys@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: FlyGuys



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/flyguys-named-to-inc.-5000s-list-of-fastest-growing-companies-1059329

