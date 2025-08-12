Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ReRaiseIt Technology Inc.: 'Like GoFundMe and Facebook Marketplace Had a Baby': ReRaiseIt Changes the Way We Fundraise

ReRaiseIt Launches a Transparent, Community-Driven Platform That Combines Fundraising With Sustainable Resale, Empowering Individuals and Organizations to Turn Unused Items Into Real-World Impact Through Commerce-Integrated Giving

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / ReRaiseIt Technology Inc. has launched a new community-powered fundraising platform that turns secondhand items into direct support for causes. The Vancouver-based platform addresses transparency issues in traditional fundraising while reducing waste through sustainable resale, and has partnered with PayPal to make transactions safe, simple, and secure.

ReRaiseIt Logo

ReRaiseIt Logo

ReRaiseIt connects fundraising organizers, item donors, and buyers in a transparent marketplace where proceeds go directly to designated causes. Anyone can start a fundraiser for any reason, making it accessible to schools, teams, nonprofits, individuals, and anyone in need. It is best described as crowdfunding meets an online marketplace, combining the heart of personal fundraising with the practicality of local resale.

"After seeing how little big-box thrift stores actually give back to charities, I was frustrated," said Clint Bondzuk, founder of ReRaiseIt Technology Inc. "Too often, valuable donations end up benefiting corporations more than the causes they are meant to support. I wanted to create a simple way for any individual or group to turn unwanted goods into real funding for their cause without losing most of the value to middlemen or excessive overhead. It is like GoFundMe and Facebook Marketplace had a baby."

Unlike traditional crowdfunding, which often relies on one-time cash contributions, ReRaiseIt offers a sustainable way to generate long-term support. Supporters can give without reaching for their wallets while communities stay engaged and causes grow their impact. A transparent fee structure ensures donors know exactly where their contributions go, and a partnership with PayPal keeps payments safe, secure, and fast.

The platform empowers people without extra cash to contribute by donating items that might otherwise be discarded. This approach keeps resources local, creates affordable options for buyers, and helps fundraisers access untapped value in secondhand goods.

ReRaiseIt is now available to fundraising organizers, sellers, and buyers who want to turn what they no longer need into meaningful change.

Register your organization today at ReRaiseIt.com and start turning unwanted goods into year-round funding.

About ReRaiseIt Technology Inc.

ReRaiseIt Technology Inc. is a Vancouver-based company that helps people fundraise without relying solely on cash donations. By turning secondhand items into charitable giving, ReRaiseIt keeps resources local, reduces waste, and connects people through a shared desire to do good. Whether raising money for schools, teams, nonprofits or individuals in need, ReRaiseIt makes it simple to sell what you no longer need and give where it counts.

Contact Information

Alex Johrden
Cofounder
media@reraiseit.com
+1 604-913-5394

.

SOURCE: ReRaiseIt Technology Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/like-gofundme-and-facebook-marketplace-had-a-baby-reraiseit-chang-1059413

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
