Signature Apps: New Generation Consumer Group Inc. Files Trademark Application for QuickLend - A Proprietary Metasearch Solution Targeting the $50B MCA Industry

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / New Generation Consumer Group Inc. (OTC PINK:NGCG), a Delaware corporation, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Signature Apps, Inc., has filed a trademark application for QuickLend, a proprietary metasearch application and web development solution tailored for the Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) marketplace. This marks a significant step in the company's ongoing expansion within the rapidly growing fintech sector.

QuickLend is a cutting-edge platform designed to enhance connectivity and streamline the transaction process between MCA lenders and merchants. As demand for alternative lending solutions continues to surge, QuickLend aims to become a central tool for improving market efficiency, reducing friction, and increasing transparency across the MCA ecosystem.

The MCA industry, valued at approximately $50 billion, is experiencing accelerated growth as small businesses increasingly turn to alternative financing options. QuickLend is positioned to capitalize on this trend by offering a metasearch solution that simplifies the process for both merchants seeking funding and lenders looking for quality deals. By integrating sophisticated search capabilities and robust web development tools, QuickLend enables stakeholders to engage in faster, more informed decision-making.

Key Features of QuickLend Include:

Metasearch Capabilities: Streamlines comparison of funding options for merchants and lenders.

Improved User Experience: Provides an intuitive, transparent interface designed for ease of use.

End-to-End Solution: Combines search functionality with backend automation to enhance operational efficiency for both parties.

"We believe QuickLend will drive substantial value for both MCA lenders and small business owners, filling a critical gap in the marketplace," said Jacob DiMartino, CEO for New Generation Consumer Group. "By developing this platform, Signature Apps is positioning itself as a leader in a fast-growing sector, and we are excited about the long-term revenue potential this product holds."

The filing of the QuickLend trademark is part of New Generation Consumer Group's broader strategy to expand its presence in high-growth fintech verticals, specifically those related to alternative financing. The company believes that QuickLend will provide substantial monetization opportunities through both licensing and transactional revenues, contributing to shareholder value in the near and long term.

In addition to its progress with QuickLend, the company emphasizes that its widely recognized RDAR app is not on the back burner. Significant updates are currently in development, with major enhancements expected to roll out soon. Artificial intelligence will play a central role in these upgrades, leveraging advanced technology to help the app protect children more effectively than ever before. By integrating AI-driven monitoring and alert systems, RDAR will strengthen its mission to keep children safe in an increasingly digital and connected world.

As development of QuickLend progresses, Signature Apps, Inc. will continue to refine the platform's features, positioning it to attract significant interest from industry stakeholders.

New Generation Consumer Group Inc. is a Delaware-based publicly traded holding company focused on identifying, acquiring, and scaling innovative businesses in the fintech and digital solutions industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Signature Apps, Inc., the company develops proprietary technologies designed to address inefficiencies in fast-growing sectors, such as alternative finance and merchant services.

