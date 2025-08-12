Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025
WKN: A2PRWA | ISIN: US14068E2081 | Ticker-Symbol: J7W
12.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
Capstone Holding Corp.: Outdoor Living Boom Driving Growth for Capstone's Aura Brand

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution platform, today published a new article on how its Aura Natural Landscapes brand is capturing growth from the rising demand for outdoor living.

Outdoor living has moved from a design trend to a standard home feature. Three-quarters of homebuyers now prioritize outdoor spaces, and many dedicate a quarter of their renovation budgets to them.

That shift is fueling demand for premium hardscaping, built-in kitchens, fire features, and multifunctional patios - projects that depend on durable, high-quality stone. Aura Natural Landscapes, Instone's curated line of natural-stone pavers, steps, treads, pool-coping, and slabs, is already meeting this demand and recording strong sales growth.

Owning the Aura brand gives Instone full control over product design, pricing, quality, and availability across its 31-state footprint. This consistency and exclusivity strengthen customer relationships, driving repeat business and larger project commitments.

"We've seen significant growth in this customer segment over the past few years," said Kevin Grotke, CEO of Instone. "Aura is very well positioned to meet that demand with the quality, availability, and product range contractors and designers are looking for."

With Millennials driving sustained investment in outdoor spaces - 76 percent plan to make additional upgrades in the next year - Aura is positioned to benefit from a multi-year growth cycle.

Read the full article on Capstone's website.

About Capstone Holding Corp.
Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Through its Instone subsidiary, Capstone serves 31 U.S. states, offering proprietary stone veneer, hardscape materials, and modular masonry systems. The company's strategy combines disciplined M&A, operational efficiency, and a growing portfolio of owned brands to build a scalable and durable platform.

Investor Contact:
investors@capstoneholdingcorp.com
www.capstoneholdingcorp.com

SOURCE: Capstone Holding Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/outdoor-living-boom-driving-growth-for-capstones-aura-brand-1059514

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
