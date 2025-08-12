Insightful Drives 95% Productivity With Focus Time Analysis for Hybrid & Remote Teams

Part of Insightful's workforce intelligence platform, the feature is helping teams reduce meeting overload and unlock deep work at scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Insightful.io, the leading workforce intelligence platform, today highlighted how its Focus Time Analysis capability is helping hybrid and remote teams reduce meeting overload and achieve up to 95% productivity.

Key Points

Focus Time Analysis is a core capability of Insightful's workforce intelligence platform, offering visibility into how meetings impact productivity.

Insightful uniquely combines app usage data, productivity labeling, and meeting activity insights to help teams identify lost focus time.

Features include activity and app tracking, time distribution reports, weekly productivity summaries, and customizable alerts that help reduce meeting overload and boost deep work.

Redesigning Workdays With Focus Time Analysis

In hybrid and remote work, meetings are often used to replace lost visibility-but this comes at a cost. Employees now attend 13.5% more meetings than before the pandemic, yet 70% say meetings block real work. Insightful's Focus Time Analysis helps companies address this hidden issue by revealing how meetings impact deep work.

By comparing time spent in communication tools versus focus-friendly apps, teams get a clear picture of fragmented schedules. Features like activity tracking, productivity labeling, and trend analysis surface these patterns-enabling policies like "No Meeting Days" that protect focus and boost output.

Enabling Deep Work at Scale

Insightful clients are already seeing measurable results. One U.S.-based food manufacturer used the platform to audit meeting activity and restructure calendars-leading to the implementation of "No Meeting Wednesdays" and a sustained productivity level of up to 95%.

"With Insightful, you can see this pattern that Wednesdays are when everybody is hitting their productivity goals because they're really focused on getting their job done," said Jose Cano, Manager of CI & Information Technology at Village Gourmet.

By making meeting overload visible, Insightful enabled the company to shift from reactive scheduling to intentional deep work-without losing alignment. As hybrid and remote work evolve, Insightful is helping organizations replace guesswork with data-driven clarity and measurable focus.

About Insightful

Insightful is the leading workforce intelligence platform helping organizations improve productivity, focus, and efficiency. Proven to boost productivity to 95%+, increase operational efficiency by up to 70%, and reduce resource costs by 18%, Insightful turns visibility into performance.

For additional information and to download our press kit, please visit insightful.io .

