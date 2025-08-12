Programiz Unveils "Wall of Inspiration" to Spotlight Learner-Built Python Projects

From AI apps to simple automation tools, the new feature celebrates real-world coding projects that turn learning into impact.

NEW YORK, NY AND KATHMANDU, NEPAL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Programiz, an education technology platform that offers an interactive, and visual learning experience for programming students globally, today announced the launch of Wall of Inspiration . The new feature is a curated showcase of 50+ hand-picked Python projects - from practical command-line tools and games to cutting-edge AI applications.

With the growing capability of AI tools to generate simple scripts, the way programming is taught is evolving. Rather than focusing on memorization and syntax only learning, there's a growing emphasis on basic coding skills to build practical, real-world projects. The Wall of Inspiration incorporates this evolution by illustrating foundational concepts and guided teaching - complete with simple automation scripts and AI projects.

"Today's learners often question the relevance of coding in an AI-driven world," said Punit Jajodia, CEO of Programiz. "The real test for the next generation isn't writing Python scripts-it's building, testing, and delivering real-world solutions with AI as a partner. The Wall of Inspiration is our call to move beyond code and start building real solutions for real impact."

Programiz invites anyone to build and submit their Python project using the Programiz code playground. The Wall of Inspiration will feature the best ones along with live demos and open-source access, making learning a collaborative and creative journey. To learn about Programiz, visit: https://www.programiz.pro/

About Programiz:

Programiz is a global learning platform built by programmers, for programmers. The education technology platform offers a hands-on, interactive, and visual learning experience for programmers across age groups, geographies, and industries.

With a mission to make coding accessible, effective, and empowering for learners of all levels, it has over 10 million users worldwide and nearly 100,000 subscribers on its premium platform, Programiz PRO. The company focuses on building strong programming foundations through guided problem-solving, just-in-time support, and interactive learning tools.

Under the leadership of co-founder and CEO Punit Jajodia, a seasoned tech entrepreneur and educator, Programiz has grown from a humble programming blog into a global education platform trusted by millions of learners. With over a decade of experience in web app development, technical writing, and startup leadership, Jajodia brings a deep understanding of how to scale technology-driven ventures while nurturing purpose-driven company culture. His hands-on approach has shaped Programiz into an intuitive, learner-centric ecosystem making coding accessible, effective, and future-ready for users across the globe.

