Fraunhofer Institute of Optronics, System Engineering and Image Evaluation - Applied System Technology (IOSB-AST) says Germany's grid load is falling as more PV output is consumed on-site, but notes rising electrification in other sectors could reverse the trend. From pv magazine Germany Energy experts at Fraunhofer IOSB-AST analyzed load data from German distribution network operator Stadtwerke Erfurt (SWE Netz GmbH) over the past 14 years and found that higher self-consumption from photovoltaic systems has reduced grid loads. They used publicly available data from the market master data register ...

