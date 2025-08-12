Collaboration set to revolutionize how customers automate financial transactions

Cleo, the global leader in AI-driven supply chain orchestration solutions and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC), today announced a strategic partnership with Manchester-based Open ECX, a cloud-native automation platform, to deliver a fully integrated solution that transforms how enterprises manage Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Order-to-Cash (O2C) processes. This collaboration enables businesses to achieve true end-to-end automation across all their digital ecosystems-regardless of data format, system architecture, or industry vertical.

The joint solution leverages CIC and Open ECX's AI-supported automation engine to provide seamless integrations between disparate systems, such as ERPs like SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, and NetSuite, and the diverse network of a customer's trading partners. By combining Cleo's robust support for orchestrating EDI, API, MFT, and hybrid integration patterns with Open ECX's intelligent document transformation capabilities-including PDF-to-XML conversion, image-based data extraction, and real-time validation-clients can now automate 100% of their inbound and outbound document flows.

"Cleo never stops innovating, and this partnership with Open ECX is a powerful extension of our mission to deliver multi-directional, AI-powered supply chain orchestration for our customers by digitalizing and automating workflows," said Mahesh Rajasekharan, Cleo CEO. "Together, we're helping businesses eliminate manual touchpoints in their most critical business processes, reduce latency, and gain full visibility into their transactional lifecycles-all critical steps to helping them achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction and supply chain agility."

Key Technical Benefits of the Partnership:

Universal Document Ingestion : Open ECX enables ingestion and transformation of structured (e.g., EDI, XML, .csv) and unstructured (PDF, image) documents into machine-readable formats, enabling Cleo to process and route them through CIC.

: Open ECX enables ingestion and transformation of structured (e.g., EDI, XML, .csv) and unstructured (PDF, image) documents into machine-readable formats, enabling Cleo to process and route them through CIC. Unmatched Levels of Data Accuracy: Open ECX's proprietary software extracts data from the metadata layer and applies the client's tailored business rules logic for validation and enrichment to enable high levels of straight-through processing for invoices, orders and statements. The intelligent software even processes image-based documents.

Open ECX's proprietary software extracts data from the metadata layer and applies the client's tailored business rules logic for validation and enrichment to enable high levels of straight-through processing for invoices, orders and statements. The intelligent software even processes image-based documents. Real-Time Integration : Cleo's real-time API and event-driven architecture ensures immediate data exchange between ERP, WMS, and TMS systems and trading partners.

: Cleo's real-time API and event-driven architecture ensures immediate data exchange between ERP, WMS, and TMS systems and trading partners. End-to-End Visibility : Joint customers benefit from Cleo's centralized management and visibility console-CIC Cockpit-for monitoring document flows, exception handling, and SLA tracking.

: Joint customers benefit from Cleo's centralized management and visibility console-CIC Cockpit-for monitoring document flows, exception handling, and SLA tracking. Rapid Deployment: Pre-built connectors and templates from both platforms accelerate onboarding and reduce time-to-value.

"We're thrilled to partner with Cleo and bring our automation capabilities to a broader global audience," said Matthew Jones, Founder of Open ECX. "This collaboration allows us to jointly deliver a best-in-class solution that meets 100% of our clients' document processing needs-no matter the format or system."

With Cleo's scale and Open ECX's automation precision, the partnership opens new market opportunities across North America and Europe, offering clients a compelling, future-ready solution for digital transformation.

About Cleo

Cleo is a supply chain orchestration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer's potential is realized by delivering strategic solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers real-time, "outside-in" visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by intelligently orchestrating their digital supply chain through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.

About Open ECX

Open ECX is a multi-award-winning, cloud-native automation platform built to transform the Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Order-to-Cash (O2C) cycles with unparalleled precision, speed, and control. Harnessing advanced integration capabilities and real-time data exchange, Open ECX connects effortlessly with leading ERP systems, including Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and more, to eliminate manual processes, remove errors, and accelerate cash flow. For more information, visit: www.openecx.com.

