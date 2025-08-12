Hundreds of trusted integrations are now available to help trades businesses automate workflows, improve efficiency, and accelerate growth

Simpro, a global leader in field service management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its significantly expanded global Simpro Marketplace. This robust digital platform connects Simpro's ecosystem of trusted technology partners and integrations, offering hundreds of new solutions and services designed to help trade and field service businesses automate workflows, increase efficiency, and accelerate growth.

The Simpro Marketplace is a one-stop destination where businesses can explore, compare, and integrate tools tailored to their unique operational needs. Featuring detailed partner content, customer success stories, and real-world results, the Marketplace underscores how Simpro can enhance operations of all sizes while delivering measurable results.

According to Simpro's 2025 Trades Outlook report, 83% of service businesses using field management software attribute it to supporting company growth. Building on this insight, the expanded Marketplace empowers businesses to address critical challenges through scalable, efficient integrations that reduce manual tasks and drive profitability.

"In conversations with some of our largest customers, it's clear they're looking for more than software they need access to the trusted tools they already use, integrated seamlessly into their Simpro experience," said Rachel Truair, Chief Marketing Officer at Simpro. "At the same time, they're eager to explore new technologies and services that will keep them on the leading edge. The Simpro Marketplace is helping us deliver on both fronts driving even more value for our customers and accelerating Simpro's success in the process."

Expanded Partner Ecosystem

The Simpro Marketplace consolidates hundreds of trusted solutions in one place, from accounting and payments to fleet, IoT, and asset management. In addition to technology integration partners, the Marketplace includes vetted implementation specialists, business consultants, and enablement experts who help businesses improve adoption, speed time-to-value, and maximize their investment. Regionally relevant partner options allow Simpro's 25,000+ field service customers across North America, the UK, Australia and New Zealand to easily explore, compare, and connect with the right tools for their specific business needs and companies. Notable partners in the marketplace include:

Podium : AI-driven customer communication platform with two-way SMS messaging, automated review collection, and lead qualification

: AI-driven customer communication platform with two-way SMS messaging, automated review collection, and lead qualification QuickBooks : Cloud-based accounting integration for seamless financial data flow and real-time reporting

: Cloud-based accounting integration for seamless financial data flow and real-time reporting Asana : Project management integration that syncs job details, tasks, and schedules to enhance collaboration and efficiency

: Project management integration that syncs job details, tasks, and schedules to enhance collaboration and efficiency Acumatica : Enterprise resource planning integration through Integration Fox for comprehensive business management

: Enterprise resource planning integration through Integration Fox for comprehensive business management Sage 50 : A two-way integration solution specifically built to simplify financial workflows and job management.

: A two-way integration solution specifically built to simplify financial workflows and job management. ClockShark: Time tracking and workforce management solution designed specifically for field service teams with GPS-enabled timesheets and job costing

"Running a trades business shouldn't feel like you need a computer science degree," said Lindsey Traub, Vice President of Partnerships at Simpro. "The Simpro Marketplace simplifies access to powerful integrations by bringing trusted partner solutions together in one place no complex setup or technical deep dives required. It empowers our customers to solve problems faster, extend the value of their Simpro investment, and choose the tools that work best for their business, while enabling our partners to innovate and grow alongside them."

The Marketplace marks a strategic milestone in Simpro's broader ecosystem and growth strategy, centered around three core goals:

Fostering Innovation: By providing a platform for partners to showcase their capabilities, Simpro accelerates collaboration and co-innovation across its ecosystem.

By providing a platform for partners to showcase their capabilities, Simpro accelerates collaboration and co-innovation across its ecosystem. Empowering Choice: Customers can now easily discover pre-vetted solutions that enhance their Simpro experience, ensuring flexibility and seamless integration.

Customers can now easily discover pre-vetted solutions that enhance their Simpro experience, ensuring flexibility and seamless integration. Driving Growth: The Marketplace streamlines customer decision-making, enhances visibility for partners, and amplifies Simpro's impact through third-party solutions.

"Simpro's new Marketplace extends the platform's power, offering tools to work smarter and grow faster," said Edward Tapley, Head of Business Development at Podium. "Podium's AI-powered communication platform integrates with Simpro, helping trade businesses win more work. We're proud to be part of the Simpro ecosystem, which is vital to our business."

With dozens of integrations live and more being added frequently, the Marketplace reflects Simpro's commitment to open architecture and customer success. Explore the Simpro Marketplace to continually discover new solutions that can transform your business.

To learn more about the Simpro Marketplace, visit https://marketplace.simprogroup.com.

About Simpro

Simpro is field service management software for trade and field service businesses. It provides business leaders with a centralized operating platform to run efficiently and profitably. With over 20 years leading field service innovation, Simpro supports over 250,000 users worldwide, with offices in North America, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Explore our products at simprogroup.com

