12.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
StrataVision Launches Guardian IQ to Transform Security Operations with AI-Powered Video Intelligence

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StrataVision, a leader in AI-powered computer vision solutions, today announced the launch of Guardian IQ, the company's next-generation security platform built to modernize surveillance and incident response. This launch marks a major step in helping organizations close the gap between passive oversight and proactive enabling action, smarter decisions across complex environments.

StrataVision's Guardian IQ is redefining security with AI-powered computer vision, delivering real-time, high-accuracy insights. Built for scalability and ease of use, our platform helps retail, commercial, and public organizations shift from reactive surveillance to proactive strategy-reducing risk, enhancing clarity, and enabling smarter, faster innovation.

Modern security teams face seemingly conflicting demands with a growing need for immediate threat detection and bullet-proof documentation despite tightening budgets. Guardian IQ empowers them to meet this moment by transforming existing video infrastructure into an intelligent detection and response system that adapts to their needs.

"Security today isn't just about seeing, it's about knowing, acting, and learning," said Bjoern Petersen, CEO at StrataVision. "Guardian IQ brings that intelligence directly into the control room, delivering actionable insights the moment they matter most."

From Oversight to Insight

Guardian IQ identifies high-risk activities the instant they occur, whether it's unauthorized access, loitering, slip and fall incidents, refund fraud, or repeat offenders. These detections are instantly surfaced to security teams via real-time alerts, with optional validation workflows to filter out false positives and ensure the right response.

Beyond detection, the platform supports the entire security event lifecycle. Flagged incidents are automatically documented with time-stamped video and metadata, streamlining investigations, compliance checks, and audits. AI-powered analytics also help teams spot trends and anomalies across their operations, surfacing risks and patterns they may not have known to look for.

Built for a Smarter, Safer Future

Guardian IQ is designed to scale effortlessly across single-site or multi-site operations. With intuitive dashboards, continuous model improvements, and adaptive learning from user feedback, the system reduces noise while increasing precision, helping organizations allocate resources strategically and stay ahead of evolving threats.

Key benefits include:

  • Accelerated response to security and safety incidents

  • Reduced operational blind spots and risk exposure

  • Enhanced compliance and documentation

  • Lower shrink and downtime

  • Deeper insights for smarter planning and resource use

Guardian IQ requires no major infrastructure overhaul, making it fast to deploy and easy to integrate into current workflows.

See the Full Picture, In Real Time

As security becomes more complex, organizations need solutions that evolve with them. Guardian IQ gives teams the clarity and confidence to act decisively, powered by AI that continues to learn and improve.

To see Guardian IQ in action, or to schedule a personalized demo, visit https://www.stratavision.com/contact/

About StrataVision
StrataVision is redefining security through AI-powered computer vision, delivering cutting-edge, real-time insights with superior accuracy. Built on proprietary technology, our security platform Guardian IQ empowers organizations across retail, commercial, and public environments to move from reactive surveillance to proactive strategy. Designed for scalability and simplicity, StrataVision enables security teams to innovate faster, reduce risk smarter, and operate with greater clarity than ever before.

Media Contact: Shari Rothman, CMO, StrataVision, shari.rothman@stratavision.com

StrataVision is transforming retail with AI-powered innovations. Explore our latest solutions-Store-Within-a-Store Analytics and Retail Smart Notifications-at NRF 2025. Discover how these cutting-edge tools optimize operations, elevate customer experiences, and drive measurable business results. Learn more at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, January 12-14. RetailInnovation NRF2025 AI

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746936/StrataVision_Guardian_IQ.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588731/StrataVision_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stratavision-launches-guardian-iq-to-transform-security-operations-with-ai-powered-video-intelligence-302525446.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
