FloQast Recognized by Inc. as One of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for Third Consecutive Year

The company's continued recognition on Inc. 5000 reflects strong customer growth and a vision for the future of accounting

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025is No. 1503 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row is a tremendous honor and a testament to the passion and dedication of our team," said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO of FloQast. "At a time when accounting teams are being asked to do more with less, FloQast is helping them work smarter, faster, and more strategically using AI. This continued recognition reinforces our commitment to supporting the evolving role of the accountant and building a company that's driving real change in the profession."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22-24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

FloQast is the leader in Accounting Operations software, helping more than 3,000 accounting teams worldwide streamline and optimize their workflows. Designed by accountants, for accountants, FloQast empowers teams to close faster, increase accuracy, and elevate their strategic impact. The platform transforms time-consuming manual tasks into intelligent, automated workflows, freeing up accountants to focus on analysis, compliance, and business insights. The company's sustained growth has been driven by a deep focus on customer success, product innovation, and a commitment to transforming the accounting profession for the better.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,000 global accounting teams - including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, and Fanatics - FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .