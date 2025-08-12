AI Maverick Intel, Inc.: AI Maverick Intel Provides Corporate Update

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / AI Maverick Intel Inc. (OTCID:BINP), a technology-driven innovator focused on redefining how businesses acquire and engage customers through artificial intelligence, today provided a corporate update. On July 30, 2025, the Company announced its selection of IBN, a leading multi-channel financial news and publishing platform serving both private and public companies, to direct AI Maverick Intel's corporate communications. Earlier today, IBN released its first feature on the Company, which is presented in full below.

AI Maverick Intel Inc. (OTCID: BINP): AI-Powered Prospecting Steps Into the Sales Rep's Shoes

July 2025 rollout delivers human-quality outreach without SDR teams, handling both transactional and consultative sales

AI-in-marketing market forecast to grow from $20.44 billion in 2024 to $82.23 billion by 2030

Platform deployment is typically completed in under a day, accelerating ROI timelines for clients in sectors like healthcare, insurance, and transportation

AI Moves From Support Role to Lead Position in Sales

For years, AI has played a supporting role in sales and marketing; surfacing leads, flagging buying signals, and streamlining outreach. But as customer acquisition costs rise and labor shortages impact sales development teams, more companies are looking for AI systems that can replace entire stages of the funnel.

That shift is fueling a fast-growing market. The global AI-in-marketing industry was valued at $20.44 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand to $82.23 billion by 2030, representing a 25% CAGR. Within that growth, solutions capable of autonomous engagement, rather than simple automation, are expected to see outsized adoption.

July Launch Marks Major Product Leap

On July 17, 2025, AI Maverick Intel (OTCID: BINP) announced the full rollout of its next-generation prospecting engine, designed to enable revenue teams to research, engage, and qualify prospects at scale without adding headcount.

The platform's key capabilities include:

Comprehensive contact intelligence - Aggregates millions of structured and unstructured data points into unified profiles, highlighting job changes, buying signals, and personal preferences in real time

Context-aware communication - Adaptive language models select the right channel, timing, and tone for each message, supporting both transactional and consultative sales workflows

"This release moves AI Maverick beyond simple lead generation," said Wayne Cockburn, CEO of AI Maverick Intel. "By managing discovery questions, objections, and next-step scheduling, the platform now addresses the consultative side of selling-functions traditionally handled by experienced reps."

Serving Two Sides of the Sales Spectrum

The July release extends AI Maverick's reach across two distinct types of sales:

Transactional sales - Managing quotes, renewals, and re-orders end-to-end without human intervention

Consultative sales - Conducting needs analysis, delivering solution-fit discussions, and making personalized recommendations via AI-driven, multi-step dialogues

By replicating human-quality conversations in both contexts, the platform reduces friction in early-stage engagements and accelerates deal cycles, particularly valuable in industries like insurance or transportation, where first impressions often shape the outcome.

Deployment Speed and Market Timing

One of the platform's notable differentiators is its rapid implementation. According to the company, typical deployment is completed in under one business day, allowing clients to begin realizing ROI almost immediately.

The timing of this product expansion aligns with broader market adoption curves for AI-led sales tools. MarketsandMarkets projects that the AI for sales and marketing segment will grow from $58 billion in 2025 to $240 billion by 2030. This acceleration reflects growing enterprise comfort with AI managing customer interactions traditionally reserved for humans.

From Rebrand to Revenue-Ready

AI Maverick Intel's transformation from Bionoid Pharma Inc. to an AI-first operator in May 2025 was more than a name change. The acquisition of its proprietary AI Maverick platform positioned the company to pursue scalable automation opportunities across high-value verticals including healthcare, biotech, insurance, and transportation.

By linking its strategic pivot with a product launch that directly addresses cost, speed, and quality in prospecting, AI Maverick signals an intent to compete not just on technology, but on measurable business outcomes for its clients.

Positioned for Growth in a Multi-Billion-Dollar Market

With a platform capable of replicating SDR-level interactions on a scale, AI Maverick Intel is targeting a rapidly expanding sector where automation and personalization are no longer mutually exclusive. The company's combination of speed-to-market, sector-specific adaptability, and full-funnel automation gives it a defined position in the AI-in-marketing ecosystem.

If market forecasts hold, and enterprises increasingly delegate early-stage engagement to AI, solutions like AI Maverick's enhanced prospecting engine may play a central role in how revenue teams operate in the years ahead.

For more information, visit www.aimaverickintel.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BINP are available in the Company's newsroom at ibn.fm/BINP

About AI Maverick Intel Inc.

AI Maverick Intel Inc. is a growth-focused artificial intelligence company acquiring and optimizing revenue-generating businesses through its proprietary AI Maverick platform. The Company enables intelligent, two-way engagement across healthcare, biotech, insurance, transportation and other verticals, delivering long-term value through innovation, efficiency, and strategic partnerships.

