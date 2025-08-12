Future-Proofing With AI: The Futurist Perspective - Part 2

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Episode Summary
Is AI really the whole story of the future? In this episode, we're asking what else is on the horizon for the future of plastic waste. We are joined by the 311 Institute to hear about the game-changing trends that are reshaping industry. From AI to synthetic biology and nanotech, the 311 Institute is looking for new ways to provide all with access to the tools that shape the future.
Host: Maithreyi Seetharaman
Show Producer: Lisa Desai
Sound Production: PhiLipp Schweidler, Department of Noise
Artwork: Dow Creative Element
Episode Notes
