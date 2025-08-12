Continued Growth Propels ALKEME Into the Top 25, Building on Last Year's Remarkable Performance

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, announced today its significant advancement in the Insurance Journal's 2025 ranking of the Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies. ALKEME soared to #21, up from #34 in the previous year's rankings, underscoring its aggressive growth trajectory and dedication to delivering exceptional value to its clients and partners across the nation.

ALKEME Ranks #21 by Insurance Journal

ALKEME Insurance Climbs to #21 on Insurance Journal's 2025 Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies List.

The Insurance Journal annually ranks independent property/casualty agencies by total revenue, spotlighting the most dynamic and successful firms in the industry. ALKEME's 13-spot leap in the rankings reflects the company's ongoing expansion, operational excellence, and commitment to fostering long-term client relationships in a rapidly evolving insurance landscape.

"Securing the #21 spot on the Insurance Journal Top 100 list is a testament to our relentless drive, the dedication of our team, and the trust of our clients," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "As we continue to grow, our focus remains on empowering our partners and delivering innovative insurance and risk management solutions nationwide."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 70 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest growing broker in their Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alkeme-insurance-climbs-to-%2321-on-insurance-journal%e2%80%99s-2025-top-100-p-1058628