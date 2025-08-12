Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.08.2025
DP World Demonstrates Why AI Is Key to Sustainable Global Trade and Logistics

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / In a recent Fast Company article - "AI is helping companies revolutionize the global supply chain" - Glen Clark, DP World's CEO of US/Mexico and Regional Head of Contract Logistics, explores how artificial intelligence (AI) is fundamentally reshaping global supply chains. Clark emphasizes that AI-driven analytics provide businesses with unprecedented visibility, allowing them to predict disruptions, optimize logistics routes, and manage resources sustainably and efficiently.

Three Ways AI Transforms Global Supply Chains:

  • Predictive capabilities: AI enables proactive responses to supply chain disruptions, significantly reducing delays.

  • Operational efficiency: AI streamlines port operations, container movements, and logistics scheduling, leading to improved productivity.

  • Sustainability: By optimizing routes, inventory management, and equipment usage, AI significantly reduces emissions and waste, aligning closely with global sustainability goals.

DP World's AI-Powered Solutions in Action
Building upon Clark's insights, DP World itself is pioneering innovative AI solutions to further these advancements. The company's proprietary AI-powered logistics platform, CARGOES TOS+, integrates predictive analytics and automation across its global port and logistics operations. From terminal scheduling at Jebel Ali Port to route optimization in logistics corridors worldwide, DP World demonstrates how AI technology can simultaneously enhance efficiency and sustainability.

Ethical and Sustainable AI for Global Trade
DP World's approach uniquely combines human expertise and AI technology, ensuring ethical and accountable application, which is critical in building trust across global supply chains. This hybrid strategy ensures that AI solutions not only drive economic value but also uphold DP World's commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Learn More About AI's Supply Chain Impact
For more insights on AI's transformation of global supply chains, read Glen's full article here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DP World on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-demonstrates-why-ai-is-key-to-sustainable-global-trade-1059632

