Inogen Alliance: BONUS: Safety in Design - Case Studies From China

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / In this follow-up to our last episode on Safety in Design, Host Alizabeth Aramowicz Smith sits down with Meng Liu, Senior Partner at Anew Global Consulting in China, to discuss two case studies that highlight the benefits of this approach. Meng shares the outcomes of a factory consultation for an electric vehicle manufacturer and a construction project for a university, with time pressures to accommodate the academic year.

The key to a sustainable future lies in our ability to coordinate global efforts built on the foundation of local expertise. So how can those of us passionate about protecting planet and people harness this knowledge and turn it into practical solutions on a worldwide scale?

On this podcast, we'll traverse the globe to unearth the stories of EHS and sustainability communities making an impact on the ground. We'll share compelling stories from biodiversity and energy transition to workplace safety and more; expert insights, on topics such as PFAS and CSRD, and diverse perspectives to highlight tangible solutions and share innovative strategies to drive change.

Whether you're an EHS practitioner, a sustainability specialist, or a leader striving to improve your organization, join us, as we explore the path forward and Rethink EHS.

