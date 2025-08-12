Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. Reports Over $38,000 in July Sales, Projects $75,000+ in August and September; Secures AISolutions.net for Major AI Expansion and Prepares Launch of Enterprise Conversational AI Platform Phonrr

Company Accelerates AI Expansion with AISolutions.net Acquisition, Upcoming Phonrr Conversational AI Launch, and Breakthrough AI Email Platform Ahead of October Release

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR) today announced that it booked over $38,000 in sales during July 2025, marking a strong start to the second half of the year. Based on current contracts, customer activity, and order flow, the company projects sales exceeding $75,000 for both August and September.

As part of its aggressive growth strategy in the artificial intelligence sector, Tonner has secured the premium domain AISolutions.net to serve as the central hub for its massive expansion into AI-powered business services. This strategic acquisition positions Tonner to brand, market, and deliver a full suite of enterprise AI solutions on a global scale.

The company's next flagship release under the AISolutions.net brand will be Phonrr, an enterprise-level conversational AI platform designed to provide everything modern businesses need to scale AI communications.

Phonrr's capabilities include:

Voice AI Campaigns - Launch intelligent voice campaigns with enterprise-grade VAPI integration and real-time analytics.

AI Chatbot Builder - Build sophisticated conversational flows using a visual, node-based chatbot development platform.

White-Label Solutions - Offer AI communication services under your own brand with full customization and client isolation.

Advanced Analytics - Track performance, costs, and ROI via comprehensive dashboards and real-time reporting.

Enterprise Security - SOC 2 compliant infrastructure, end-to-end encryption, and role-based access controls.

Global Scaling - Deploy across regions with automatic load balancing and 99.9% uptime.

Phonrr is designed to serve marketing agencies, enterprises, and startups alike-with no-code setup, pay-as-you-scale pricing, client-specific AI assistants, custom integrations, automated billing, and 24/7 AI support.

Tonner is also in alpha testing of a revolutionary AI-powered email client featuring a Virtual Timeline interface and AI-driven workflow automation designed to replace outdated folder and thread-based email systems. The company anticipates a full market launch by October 1, 2025.

Conversational AI Market Outlook

The global conversational AI market is experiencing rapid growth:

Valued at $11.6 billion in 2024 , projected to reach $41.4 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.7% (Grand View Research).

Fortune Business Insights projects growth from $12.24 billion in 2024 to $61.7 billion by 2032 (CAGR ~22.6%).

IMARC forecasts an even faster rise from $13.6 billion in 2024 to $151.6 billion by 2033 (CAGR ~29.2%).

Major players are already seeing significant revenue from conversational AI:

OpenAI , developer of ChatGPT, is projected to reach $12.7 billion in revenue in 2025 , with annual recurring revenue around $10 billion (Kiplinger).

SoundHound AI reported Q2 revenue up 217% year-over-year to $43 million, with 2025 guidance at $160-178 million as enterprise adoption accelerates (Barron's).

Positioning for Growth

"With the acquisition of AISolutions.net, the upcoming launch of Phonrr, and our AI email platform nearing release, Tonner is positioning itself to be a competitive force in the rapidly growing AI business services sector," said Corinda J. Melton, CEO of Tonner-One World Holdings. "We're entering high-growth markets with innovative solutions that will redefine how enterprises communicate, automate, and scale."

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging leader in AI-powered software solutions and technology innovation. The company is committed to creating tools that enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and deliver tangible value to businesses and consumers worldwide.

