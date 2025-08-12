Kenvue Healthy Lives Mission: Q&A with Jennifer Duran, Group Head of Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Realizing the extraordinary power of everyday care

Q&A with Jennifer Duran, Group Head of Sustainability, Kenvue

Q: How is Kenvue's approach to sustainability evolving following our transformation into a standalone consumer health company?

At Kenvue, we recognize that people's health is deeply interconnected with the health of our planet. Therefore, as a company singularly focused on consumer health, sustainability becomes a key element of how we do business and serve our Purpose-whether that's through our products and solutions, including many beloved brands worldwide, or through our work to reduce the impact of our operations and transition our sourcing efforts to be more mindful of the environment. That's why we're working cross-functionally to make sustainability part of our processes and built in, not retroactive or bolted on.

Q: What are some of the biggest opportunities where Kenvue can make an impact?

We have tremendous opportunities to partner with our industry to drive impact worldwide, from suppliers to customers as well as consumers. For example, on the ingredients side, we are working with suppliers to fully understand the lifecycle of our raw materials and identify the hotspots where we have the most opportunity for innovation as well as where we may need to build resilience. And through non-competitive industry consortiums such as the EcoBeautyScore, the Forum for the Future's Climate and Health Coalition, or the Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), we are using our collective knowledge to increase transparency, drive more responsible sourcing practices, and design more sustainable and resilient systems.

Q: What are some of the challenges you face as you look ahead?

We have the right strategy in place and our goals are set but there is a

lot of work ahead as we balance short-term mitigation with longer-term resilience-building efforts. What's important is maintaining our focus on our material topics and being thoughtful and strategic about the choices we make in how we manage them. This work is about innovation and identifying opportunities for growth as well as about managing risk and building resiliency in our business and value chain.

Q: What are you most excited about as you think about the work ahead for Kenvue?

I'm excited about the deeper integration of our Healthy Lives Mission within our business strategy and am looking forward to reinforcing the connections between sustainability, growth, innovation, and our commitment to help people realize the extraordinary power of everyday care.

