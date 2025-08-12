Anzeige
12.08.2025 15:50 Uhr
Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Georgia-Pacific Closes Knowledge Gaps, Provides Fulfillment Through Retiree Program

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / In today's fast-paced and ever-changing business landscape, retaining institutional knowledge and maintaining productivity are important challenges faced by many companies. Georgia-Pacific is tackling these challenges head-on with an innovative approach: the Retiree Talent Network Program. This program, led by Georgia-Pacific's internal staffing agency, is an initiative that leverages the skills and expertise of retirees, turning a potential gap into a competitive advantage.

By bringing back seasoned professionals for special projects or short-term assignments at Georgia-Pacific's U.S. sites, the company is closing knowledge gaps, reducing overtime for current employees, and ensuring smooth transitions where expertise is required. Retirees bring valuable skills and insights, allowing the company to maintain operational excellence while fostering mentorship and knowledge transfer to the next generation of talent.

Watch how Georgia-Pacific retirees are contributing in meaningful ways.

Retaining institutional knowledge and maintaining productivity are important challenges faced by many companies. Georgia-Pacific is tackling these challenges head-on with an innovative approach, its Retiree Talent Network Program.

Do you know a retiree or an upcoming retiree in the U.S. at Georgia-Pacific who's interested in bringing their knowledge and skills back to the company? Or are you a Georgia-Pacific employee curious about how a retiree might support your team? Contact Encadria at EncadriaAtlanta@gapac.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/georgia-pacific-closes-knowledge-gaps-provides-fulfillment-through-ret-1059635

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
